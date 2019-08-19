Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
TODAY
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Make and Take Tuesday Vacation Photo Holder all day, while supplies last at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. — You ART to be Creating at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
Aug. 21
9 a.m. — Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Pitch-in lunch sponsored by Arbor Grove at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon — Bingo with Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Slow paced euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. — Crochet at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Immunization clinic at the Decatur County Board of Health, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call for appointment time: 812-663-8301. For those who have no insurance, are under-insured, or have Medicaid coverage only, bring a copy of immunization record.
Aug. 22
9 a.m. — Solo and exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Canasta and Music and Dance with Scoop and the Boys at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 and 6 p.m. — Pinterest Project of the Month at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
6 to 8 p.m. — Southeastern Career Center combination Open House, College and Career Fair, and Chili Supper. Current SCC students and parents are invited and encouraged to attend. The Open House will provide parents the opportunity to tour classrooms and meet with instructors. For more information, contact Jim Cole by phone at 812-689-5253 ext. 227 or by email at jcole@sccenter.k12.in.us.
6:30 p.m. — Daughters of Isabella Picnic and Guest Night at the K of C.
Aug. 23
9 a.m. — Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. — Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Aug. 24
8 a.m. — Registration and packet pick-up for the annual On Eagles Wings 5K.
4 to 7 p.m. — F.O.P. Lodge 104 fundraiser in the Decatur County Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion. Free-will donation dinner and silent auction.
5 to 11 p.m. — Laurel Highlands High School Class of ‘79 reunion at the historic Summit Inn. Classmates from the years 1977, 1978, 1980, and 1981 are also invited to attend. Morning golf outing at Summit golf course. For ticket information, send email address to lhclassof1979@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/events/790402174648787/?ti=cl). Call Scot Franklin (615-239-9527) or Beverly Georgiana (724-777-5436) for more information.
5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. — Adult Night at the St. Mary’s Festival including pork chop meal, games, a beer garden and live entertainment by “Nuttin’ Fancy” from 7 to 11 p.m.
Aug. 25
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Family Day at the St. Mary’s festival including bake sale, kids games, inflatables, putt-putt golf, adult casing games, bingo concessions and the Keith Swinney Band from noon to 4 p.m.
Aug. 26
9 a.m. — Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. — Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Aug. 27
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. — Library board of trustees meeting at Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
5:30 p.m. — Teen advisory board meeting at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. — Succulents and Flower Pot Planting for grades 4 through 12 at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
Aug. 28
9 a.m. — Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center and WTRE Potato Salad Contest.
Noon — Bingo with Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Slow paced euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. — Crochet at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 to 7:30 p.m. — U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) is hosting an informational session at Columbus North High School, 1400 25th Street, for current high school students interested in attending one of the U.S. Military Service Academies.
Aug. 29
9 a.m. — Solo and exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Aug. 30
9 a.m. — Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. — Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 2
Library Closed for Labor Day
Sept. 3
3 and 7 p.m. — Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library
Sept. 4
11 a.m. — Meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 at the Elks Lodge, 223 E 3rd Street, Rushville, IN. For more information, call 765-629-2720.
Sept. 5
4:30 to 7 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church of Napoleon’s “Smorgasbord dinner” (ham, German hot potato salad, homemade coffee cakes, etc). Everyone is welcome. Carryouts are available. Per person charge.
Sept 10
6 p.m. — Knit Night at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library
Sept. 12
1 p.m. — Coffee, Books and More Adult Discussion at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library
Sept. 17
6 p.m. — Cook the Book Club at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library
Sept. 19
6 p.m. — Make a Bird Feeder Family Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library
Sept. 24
4 p.m. — Library Board of Trustee’s Meeting at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library
6 p.m. — Make your own Scrapbook or Smash Book, Grades 4 through 12 at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library
Sept. 26
1 and 6 p.m. — Pinterest Project of the Month at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library
Sept 28
2 p.m. — Activities and fellowship before the second annual chicken fry fundraiser for Foundations for Recovery at 5 p.m., Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Raffle and speakers following. Suggested donation of $10 for meal.
