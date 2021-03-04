We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Westport Water
The Westport water utility has issued a BOIL WATER ADVISORY. There is a water disconnection scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday in the Westport area. Residents living north of Main Street and west of Range should boil any water used for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth until Wednesday afternoon.
Recurring
Rush County Youth in Philanthropy is hosting a diaper drive March 8 to 13 for First5 Rush County’s Early Learning Coalition. Drop-off location is CVS in Rushville.
March 8
3 to 5 p.m. – Decatur County Mobile Food Pantry “bonus” distribution at Greensburg Elementary School, 900 Big Blue Ave. Open to local families in need.
6 p.m. – Carthage Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will meet at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 11
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Ave., Greensburg. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
March 13
5 to 7 p.m. – St. Maurice Parish, Napoleon, is holding a drive-thru turkey dinner. Menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, cranberry salad, applesauce, and either pumpkin or apple pie, all for just $12. Proceeds from the dinner will help fund our church tuck-pointing project.
March 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Noon to 6 p.m. – A rescheduled community blood drive will be held in St. Maurice Parish Hall. Appointments are strongly encouraged for maintaining social distances, and face masks are required. All donors will receive a St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt. Call Arlene Gehl at 812-852-4394, text 812-614-338 or schedule online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.
March 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
3 tp 5 p.m. – Gleaner’s Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds for a drive-thru event. Make sure you have your trunk empty enough for boxed foods. Open to all in need.
March 27
7 p.m. – Cornerstone Baptist Church on the corner of Broadway and Barachel is having a gospel sing and benefit. A pitch-in dinner will precede the singing at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Our guest group will be “The Detty Sisters” from southern Ohio. They will also be singing in the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service March 28. The benefit is for church member Chad Moore, recently diagnosed with cancer. Mark your calendars now and come to be blessed.
April 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 12
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you.
