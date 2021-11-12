We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. - Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
11 a.m. – Greensburg’s Veterans Day parade stages at Gilliliand-Howe Funeral Home on and travels south on Broadway, left on Washington and ends at the veterans memorial on the south side of the Decatur County courthouse where a brief ceremony will take place.
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Batesville United Methodist Church's 57th annual Turkey Dinner, 106 South Park Avenue, Batesville. Cost: $12 for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie. DRIVE-THRU ONLY. Everyone is invited to enjoy this annual holiday meal.
5 to 7 p.m. - St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is serving a drive-thru complete turkey dinner for $12 per meal. Proceeds benefit the Parish Capital Projects Fund.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
1 p.m. - Friends Too Homemakers Club will meet in the Laughlin Park Mathews Shelter on the west side of Rushville. Refreshments will be served during the informative get-together. We welcome anyone to join us.
Nov. 18
11:30 a.m. - The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet for lunch and a meeting at First Baptist Church. All retired teachers are invited.
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary Circle Daughters of Isabella monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. with meeting at 7:30 p.m. Voting on rules updates; all members are asked to attend.
Nov. 21
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. - The Sunman Area Life Square annual pancake and sausage breakfast. A free-will offering will gladly be accepted.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon drive-thru turkey dinner at the Napoleon Fire House on Millhousen Road. $12.50 per dinner. Info: 812-852-4416.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – Public is invited to the Westport area churches southern Decatur County Thanksgiving praise gathering at the Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp, 3127 W. CR 800 S., Greensburg. Info: 812-591-3807.
Dec. 1
3 to 5 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry holiday bags distribution at 109 E. Third Street, Rushville. One day only!
Dec. 4
10 a.m. - First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly "Hands of Hope" food pantry giveaway.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.