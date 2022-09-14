We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Sept. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Food as Medicine” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush County Humane Society meeting at the Rushville Animal Shelter, 650 Vansickle Street, Rushville (across from Rushville’s waste water treatment plant). The last meeting had four people; hopefully more people who care about the condition of stray animals will join us soon. Any licensed veterinarian willing to use our coming surgical room should contact the Rushville Animal Shelter. Major equipment is present, finalizing the logistics has yet to happen.
Sept. 16
2 p.m.: The public test of the direct record electronic voting system, to be used at the General Election on November 8, 2022, will be conducted in the basement area of the Decatur County Courthouse.
2 p.m.: The Decatur County Clerk's Office is closing and will re-open at 8 a.m. Monday, September 19.
6 to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 17
7 a.m. to noon: Greensburg Kiwanis all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at the Presbyterian Church, corner of Franklin and Washington streets.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
10:30 a.m.: Tree City Fall Festival Parade steps off. More details as the event gets closer.
11 a.m to ?.: Homemade ice cream sale at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. Flavors are peach, vanilla, strawberry. $3 per bowl. For more info call 812-663-2764 or find us on Facebook at Historical Society of Decatur County Greensburg.
1 p.m.: The Fall Festival Pet Costume Contest on the lawn of the Greensburg Square.
2 p.m.: There will be a Grave Marking Ceremony for Revolutionary War soldier Robert Gullion and his wife Barbara at Gullion Cemetery near Belterra Casino, east of Vevay. For more information about this event, please call or text Judy Kappes at 513-509-7997.
Sept. 18
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The New Castle Airport-Marlatt Field, 2912 E. CR 400 S. New Castle, invites the public to a “Fly In and Cruise In.” There is no admission fee. There will be airplane rides (weather permitting), food, a car show and many airplanes on display. For more information, contact Jon at 765-624-9514.
6 p.m.: The Tribune Quartet will perform at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Admission is a free-will offering. Open to the public. More info: 812-663-3778.
Sept. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Sept. 20
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Sept. 21
1 p.m.: Friends Too Homemakers will meet with Betty Gold in Greensburg. Anyone is welcome to join us. Contact Diane at 317-695-8038 for more information.
Sept. 22
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Working with What Money is Left Once Bills are Paid,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 26
1 p.m.: The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR will meet at Smyrna Lutheran Church, 3815 S. CR 550 E., Greensburg. For more information about our chapter, call Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244 or Registrar Cindy Grote, 812-716-0896.
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 6 W. First Street, Carthage.
Oct. 1
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Oct. 2
Noon: Crop Hunger Walk in Batesville. The 5K walk start at Liberty Park. Also, there will be a Golden Mile marked for those unable to walk further. The event begins at noon with a light lunch at the pavilion followed by registration. The send-off begins at 12:45 with a memorial in honor of Pastor Liptak Creighten Jr. The walk begins at 1 p.m. Money raised will help those with food deficiencies in Ripely County and around the world.
Oct. 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. Info: 812-663-7422.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 7
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. Info: 812-663-7422.
Oct. 8
8 a.m. to noon: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. This is $2 bag day.
Oct. 11
Noon to 5:30 p.m.: St. Louis Church is sponsoring a community blood draw at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Appointments are encouraged; please visit hoxworth.org/groups/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 13
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Sewing Basics” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Make N Take Wreath” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 27
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Save! Save! Save! How to Save Money by Couponing” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Nov. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
