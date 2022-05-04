We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
May 5
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Annual Greensburg United Methodist Church rummage sale in the church basement (corner of Broadway and North). Sale continues 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7. Donations accepted after May 1 only. Volunteer opportunities available. Questions, call 812-663-LOVE.
May 7
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – New Alsace Conservation Club’s 34th annual Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines just west of New Alsace. The derby is designed to encourage adults and children alike to enjoy fishing, the outdoors and practice water safety. More info: 812-623-2136, 812-623-2431, backdale@gmail.com or www.newalsaceconservationclub.com.
8 a.m.: Day-of registration gets underway for the Walk The Plank fundraiser on the GCHS campus. A 5K run/walk starts at 9 a.m. and a 1-mile “Fun Run” begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $25 for an individual and $60 for a family; the Fun Run is $10. Proceeds benefit the Greensburg Community Schools Education Foundation. Info: 812-662-5307.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Annual Greensburg United Methodist Church rummage sale in the church basement (corner of Broadway and North). Volunteer opportunities available. Questions, call 812-663-LOVE.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The Riley Wranglers Square Dance Club’s 36th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair at the Hancock County 4-H Fairgrounds in Greenfield. 100+ booths, live local entertainment and food. Free parking and admission. For more information: rileywranglers@juno.com, www.rileywranglers.org, or call 317-435-8276 or 317-989-4533.
10 a.m.: First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry drive-thru on the campus at LifeLIne Wesleyan, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg.
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
7 p.m.: The Historical Society of Decatur County is presenting “An Early Greensburg Enterprise: The Erdmann Family Cigar Manufacturing Business” program by Philip Jackson at 7 p.m. The business was located on the east side of the Courthouse Square.
May 10
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Informational meeting open to the public regarding a proposed repavement project and assorted other improvements of Ind. 46 in Greensburg at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools meeting at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway.
May 11
9 to 11:30 a.m.: Children Immunization Clinics will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Decatur County Health Department, 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule appointment. Qualifications: Medicaid, no insurance and underinsured.
May 12
6 p.m.: Mays High School Alumni Banquet will be held at Center Christian Church.
All former teachers and students are invited. RSVP Jane Leisure Hallgarth, 765-561-0796 before May 12. Cost for the meal is $14. Registration begins at 4 p.m.
7 p.m.: Lois Chapter of O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend.
May 14
9 a.m.: Rush County Fair Queen contestants are hosting a car wash at Hubler Auto Center. Cost is a free-will donation.
May 16
“Heavy Trash Week” in Greensburg is May 16 to 20 and will be the third week of May going forward.
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 19
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at Lifeline Church. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Diabetes Education: Eating Healthy” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
May 26
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Credit Scores & Reports,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
June 1
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 4
7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
June 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 16
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at Franklin and Central streets. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Handyman Basics” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
June 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 23
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Buying a Car,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
July 2
7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
July 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 6
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 8
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Decatur County Fair. Open to the public.
July 11
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Decatur County Fair. Open to the public.
July 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 1
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 3
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 6
7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
Aug. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 15
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 16
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 18
5 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at North Park in conjunction with National Night Out. Open to the public.
Aug. 25
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 13
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 16
6 to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 17
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.
Sept. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 22
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 11
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.
Oct. 27
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 17
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
