We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Dec. 1
3 to 5 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry holiday bags distribution at 109 E. Third Street, Rushville. One day only!
Dec. 4
Oldenburg hosts “Holiday Under The Spires.” Varies merchants offering extended hours and specials, Santa and his elves will be cruising the streets handing out treats to boys and girls, Holy Family Church will have Christmas music from 1 to 2 p.m., and at sunset drive around town and enjoy the holiday decorations as organizers “light up Oldenburg.” Info: 812-934-4440.
10 a.m. - First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly "Hands of Hope" food pantry giveaway.
Dec. 5
8 to 11 a.m. – Knights of St. John Millhousen Commandery #227 is hosting Breakfast With Santa. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m. Breakfast available for a free-will offering with proceeds benefitting Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.