May 19

“Heavy Trash Week” in Greensburg is May 16 to 20 and will be the third week of May going forward.

6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at Lifeline Church. Open to the public.

6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Diabetes Education: Eating Healthy” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.

May 20

7 a.m.: Rush County Schools Board of Trustees is conducting a public meeting at 330 W. Eighth Street, Rushville, for the purpose of discussing a proposed contract for a new superintendent of schools. A copy of the proposed contract is posted a www.rushville.k12.in.us.

6 p.m.: Benefit for Heidi Medd at Rushville Elks, 223 E. Third Street. Featuring three lives bands, a DJ, face painting, a magic show, food trucks and more. $10 suggested donation for adults; $5 for 12 and under. Open to the public.

May 21

6 p.m.: Mays High School Alumni Banquet will be held at Center Christian Church. All former teachers and students are invited. RSVP Jane Leisure Hallgarth, 765-561-0796 before May 12. Cost for the meal is $14. Registration begins at 4 p.m.

May 23

10 a.m. to noon: Decatur County senior mobile food pantry drive-thru event at First Christian Church, 425 N. Broad Street, Greensburg. For Decatur County residents age 55 and older. Please do not arrive early.

1 p.m.: The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is meeting at the home of Diana Springmier. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244 or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.

6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council work session at City Hall, 6 W. First Street.

May 25

7 p.m.: Noble Niters will meet at New Salem Methodist Church with co-hostess Christie Singleton and Inspiration by Dixie Meyer. Roll call: Have you been to the Indy 500? Lesson: Installation of officers.

May 26

6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Credit Scores & Reports,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

May 30

10 a.m.: Southern Decatur County Memorial Day Service at Westport Cemetery. For more information, call 812-591-3807.

June 1

8:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Decatur County Health Department, 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg, free immunization clinic for children through age 18. Also from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Qualifications: no insurance, Medicaid, underinsured. Call for appointment at 812-663-8301.

11 a.m.: There will be a National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) at Rushville Elks Lodge #1307, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.

6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

June 2

6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

June 4

10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.

June 6

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

June 7

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville, blood drive. Info: 812-934-6006.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

June 14

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

June 16

6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at Franklin and Central streets. Open to the public.

6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Handyman Basics” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.

June 18

8 a.m.: Registration opens for the Kiwanis of New Point June Bug 5K at Salt Creek Township Park in New Point. Proceeds benefit scholarships and youth and community projects. $15 advance, $20 day of. More info: 812-614-1103.

June 20

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

June 21

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

June 23

6 p.m. - RISE at Bread of Life: “Buying a Car,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

July 2

10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.

July 5

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

July 6

6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

July 7

6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

July 8

6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Decatur County Fair. Open to the public.

July 11

6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Decatur County Fair. Open to the public.

July 12

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

July 18

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

July 19

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Aug. 1

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Aug. 2

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Aug. 3

6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Aug. 4

6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Aug. 6

10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Historical Society Museum presents a free historical lecture in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.

Aug. 9

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Aug. 15

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

Aug. 16

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Aug. 18

5 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at North Park in conjunction with National Night Out. Open to the public.

Aug. 25

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Sept. 1

6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Sept. 3

10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

Sept. 6

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Sept. 7

6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Sept. 13

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Sept. 16

6 to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.

Sept. 17

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout at the Fall Festival on the Square. Open to the public.

Sept. 19

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

Sept. 20

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Sept. 22

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Oct. 1

10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

Oct. 3

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Oct. 4

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Oct. 5

6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Oct. 6

6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Oct. 11

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Oct. 17

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

Oct. 18

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.

Oct. 27

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Nov. 1

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Nov. 2

6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Nov. 3

6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Nov. 5

10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

Nov. 7

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Nov. 9

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Nov. 15

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Nov. 17

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Nov. 21

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

Dec. 1

6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Dec. 3

10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

Dec. 5

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Dec. 6

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

Dec. 7

6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Dec. 16

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Dec. 19

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

Dec. 20

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

