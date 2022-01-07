We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Jan. 8
10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway at Lifeline Wesleyan Church.
10 a.m. to noon – Milroy Community Food Pantry will be open. This is a drive-thru event at the Milroy Elementary School.
4 to 7:30 p.m. – Final year for the Joseph Stenger Memorial Scholarship chicken dinner and basket raffle benefit at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 333 Main Street, Brookville. Adult dinners are $12 and children dinners (10 years and under) are $6. Proceeds go to the JESM scholarship held by the Franklin County Community Foundation and are awarded to Franklin County residents pursuing college degrees.
Jan. 10
6 p.m. – The Carthage Town Council is meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Public Library is hosting a virtual program called Spark Joy! The Marie Kondo Way with Shannon Huneycutt, founder of Spark Joy Charlotte. Shannon is a certified KonMari® consultant and professional speaker who will be bringing the life-changing magic of tidying to you through her Spark Joy Webinar. More info: Call the library at (812) 663-2826.
Jan. 11
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools meeting at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg, to organize 2022 Board of Finance. Regular monthly Board of Education meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12
8:30 a.m.: Greensburg/Decatur County legislative update in the multipurpose room at Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street. State Reps Randy Frye and Cindy Ziemke as well as State Senators Chip Perfect and Jean Leising are expected to be in attendance.
Jan. 13
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S., will have their monthly meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. It will be a formal meeting. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 P.M. All O.E.S.are invited.
Jan. 14
7 p.m. – The North Decatur Athletic Department is inducting its 2022 class into the North Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place immediately following the junior varsity contest against South Decatur. The ceremony will be preceded by a reception in the high school cafeteria from 5-6 p.m. The public is invited to the reception.
Jan. 19
1 p.m. – Friends Too Homemakers will have a get-together in the (Rushville) Laughlin Park Mathews Shelter. Bring your finished blankets for Riley Hospital. Everyone is welcome. More info: Diane at 317-695-8038.
Jan. 22
10 a.m. – The Philip Schoff Chapter NSUSD 18912 will meet at the Edinburgh Public Library, 119 W. Main Cross Street, Edinburgh. For more info, please email rebeccaspeaker@sbcglobal.net
Jan. 24
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance (the food pantry) will distribute government commodities to Rush County residents only.
Jan. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Feb. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Feb. 2
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
