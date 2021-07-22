EVENTS
July 23
Decatur County Family YMCA’s Summer Pickleball Tournament. To be guaranteed a shirt you need to register by July 18. Registrations after the 18th accepted, but you will not be guaranteed a shirt. Food will be provided. Register at www.decaturcountyfamilyymca.org or call (812)663-9622.
July 24
Decatur County Family YMCA’s Summer Pickleball Tournament. To be guaranteed a shirt you need to register by July 18. Registrations after the 18th accepted, but you will not be guaranteed a shirt. Food will be provided. Register at www.decaturcountyfamilyymca.org or call (812)663-9622.
5 to 8 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, 300 N. Huntersville Road, Batesville, annual picnic featuring mock turtle soup, roast beef sandwiches, ice cream, pies and cakes along with games, activities and music. Open to the public.
July 25
4:30 to 6 p.m. – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ will host an ice cream social from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at corner of W. County Rd. 700 N. and Finks Rd. The menu includes sloppy joes, hotdogs, veggies, chips, drinks, homemade cobbler and homemade ice cream. All are welcome. Free will offering.
July 26
10 a.m. to noon – A drive-thru food pantry for residents 55 years of age and older will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 26 at the First Christian Church on 425 N. Broadway Street in Greensburg. Volunteers arrive at 8:30 a.m.
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council work session at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Open to the public.
July 27 & 28
Kids Closet of Decatur County is offering free clothing, shoes, coats, and toothbrushes by appointment only. Self-Scheduling at https://signup.com/go/PdkCPbt. Give-aways take place at the Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue, Greensburg (enter from Lincoln Street). Questions: Email kidsclosetofdc@gmail.com. For more info visit the Kids Closet page on Facebook.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Greensburg Water Dept. is flushing hydrants throughout the city. Questions: 812-663-2641.
July 28 to 31
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Art on the Square Gallery invites the community to participate in a “Wild or Tame Animals” themed art exhibit at the Gallery during the month of August. 2-d and 3-d artwork is requested. There is no entry fee. Bring entries from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 28 -31 to the Gallery. To make other arrangements, call 812-663-8600 and leave a message.
7 p.m. – Cornerstone Baptist Church, Greensburg, associational revival. Pastor Jeff Edwards from First Southern Baptist church will be our guest preacher. There also will be special music each night. Wednesday is open mic’, Thursday is the Jeff Edwards family, Friday is the Randy Edwards quartet, and Saturday is the Kittle family. The Kittle family will also be with us on Sunday morning. You can call Mack at 812-593-5540, Chuck at 765-309-7634, or Todd at 812-593-5659 if you need a ride for VBS.
July 30
2 to 5 p.m. – Art on the Square volunteers will have a tent at the Farmer’s Market from 2 to 5 p.m. July 30 for free face painting.
5 to 7 p.m. – New Point Volunteer Fire Dept. annual picnic fundraiser, drive-thru only, at 1895 S. CR 822 E. Features 3-piece fried chicken dinner for $10. Call 812-222-2988 or visit NPVFD.com for more info.
July 31
10:30 a.m. to noon – Art on the Square Gallery offers a wire earring making class with Bonnie Robbins from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31. Cost is $20. Leave a registration message at 812-663-8600.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring The Red Clay Strays, a nationally known country act from Alabama. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
6 p.m. – Knit Together at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Bring your current project to work on or bring your yarn and needles for help getting started.
Aug. 3
Noon to 6 p.m. – St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is hosting a Community Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the parish hall. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon, or call Arlene Gehl at 812-852-4394. Walk-ins will be accommodated as social distance protocol allows.
6 p.m. – The Seed Library At the Batesville Memorial Public Library presents Preserving the Summer Tomato Harvest. Sarah Cross, cofounder of Crossbuckle Homestead in Laurel will show ways to preserve our tomato harvest and share a little about her homesteading adventures. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 4
10 a.m. – The Drama Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library will meet to learn different aspects of drama under the leadership of Hannah Giesting. This program is for kiddos of all ages. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
2 p.m. – The Story Seekers Book Club at Batesville Memorial Public Library will discuss July’s book selection and participate in a themed activity. This Book Club is for grades 3rd – 8th grade. Email Denean at homeschool@batesville.com to register.
Aug. 5
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Aug. 6
5 to 7 p.m. – The public is invited to a free “End Of Summer Bash” at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129 South, Batesville. There will be interactive booths, food, games, water games, music and fellowship. In the event of inclement weather, the Bash will be canceled.
Aug. 12
12:30 to 7 p.m. – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129 South, Batesville, is hosting a Blood Drive in the Y’sConference Room. Please preregister at https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139991.
Aug. 14
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 21
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Free Hunters Education course at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Interested parties need to go to this link to register: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/168201
Aug. 23
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Sept. 2
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 13
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
Oct. 7
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
