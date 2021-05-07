EVENTS
May 8
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – 33rd annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines. No fishing license required. Over $1,500 in prizes. Info: 1-812-623-2136 or www.newalsaceconservationclub.com.
8 a.m. to noon - St Maurice Catholic Church in Napoleon spring rummage sale continues at the Parish Hall on Ind. 229. May 8 is $2 Bag Day!
May 10
4 to 6 p.m. – Decatur County “bonus” drive–thru mobile food pantry at First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Open to all Decatur County residents. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. Food pantry clients should not arrive prior to 4 p.m.
6 p.m. - The Carthage Council will meet virtually. The public may attend via Google Meet at meet.google.com/drm-scrk-kue.
May 11
10 a.m. to noon & 3 to 5 p.m. – Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville, is hosting a Job Fair for various in-house positions. More info: Call Jenny Salyer at 812-934-6006 or email jsalyer@siymca.org.
5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – 7th annual Remembering Rhoades benefit at Rushville Elks. Chicken dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Live auction at 7:30 p.m. Music by The Billy Brown Band from 9 to 11 p.m. Open to the public. Benefits Bill Edrington and patients being treated at Rush Memorial Hospital’s Sheehan Cancer Center. To donate items for the auction or to make a monetary contribution call Cathy Rhoades at 765-570-3656 or Jon Lykins at 765-561-5261.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will meet at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway.
May 13
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Author Bill Clark, a former pastor at Waldron United Methodist Church, will visit Rainbow Books & Gifts, 110 E. Washington Street, Greensburg, for a book signing.
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S., will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. Refreshments available at 6:15 p.m. in the dining room. All members are asked to attend.
May 14
Southeastern Indiana Recycling District accepting up to four automobile, light truck or ATV tires per district household at no charge during regular business hours. Additional tires accepted for normal fee. Available May 14 and 15 at Jennings County Recycling Center in North Vernon and Scott County Recycling Center in Scottsburg. More info: 812-574-4080.
May 15
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - A replica of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display at the Rushville Elks Club for public viewing.
May 16
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Kids’ Closet of Decatur County drive-thru dinner fundraiser at Greensburg First Christian Church Family Life Center, 425 N. Broadway Street. Cost is a $10 donation. Tickets available at Expression Florist & Greenhouse and Don Meyer Ford.
1 to 7 p.m. - The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have arranged for the travelling replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to be at the Decatur County Fairgrounds (Greensburg) in the Farm and Home Building. This event is free and open to the public.
May 17
May 17 to 21 is “heavy trash” week in Greensburg. Watch the Daily News for additional details as the date gets closer.
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
5 to 7 p.m. - Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
May 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s drive-thru food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Open to everyone.
May 19
1 p.m. – Friends Too Homemakers Club meeting in the barn at the Clifty Creek Alpaca Farm. Guests welcomed. More info: Diane at 317-695-8038.
Southeastern Indiana Recycling District accepting up to four automobile, light truck or ATV tires per district household at no charge during regular business hours. Additional tires accepted for normal fee. Available May 19 and 22 at Switzerland County Recycling Center in East Enterprise. More info: 812-574-4080.
May 21
Southeastern Indiana Recycling District accepting up to four automobile, light truck or ATV tires per district household at no charge during regular business hours. Additional tires accepted for normal fee. Available May 21 and 22 at Jefferson County Recycling Center in Madison and Ohio County Recycling Center in Rising Sun. More info: 812-574-4080.
May 22
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - O.E.S. fundraiser golf scramble at St. Anne's Golf Course, North Vernon. $50 per golfer and 4 golfers per team which includes lunch and prizes. Call Jean Hoffman, 812-663-5167, for more information. Registration due by May 8.
May 24
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
6 p.m. - The Carthage Council will conduct a virtual Work Session. The public may attend via Google Meet at meet.google.com/waa-bmoc-iuh.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
May 27
7:15 p.m. - St. Mary’s Circle, Daughters of Isabella will meet at the Greensburg K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 and meeting at 7:30. Linda Weigel and Kathy Vanderbur are committee chairladies for the evening.
June 3
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville, is hosting a blood drive. Call 812-934-6006 for more info.
June 5
10 a.m. to noon – Milroy food pantry at Milroy Elementary School. Open to all in need.
June 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 19
8:30 a.m. – Milroy Economic Development Corp. annual golf outing at Antler Pointe Golf Course, Rushville. Teams needed. Info: Bob Jackman at 317-694-8871, Michelle Herbert at 317-691-1088, Laura Jessup at 765-561-2069 or John Herbert at 765-561-6749.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Slippery When Wet, a Bon Jovi tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
June 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 3
8 a.m. - Registration opens for the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club’s 34th annual car show in North Veterans Memorial Park. Event held rain or shine with awards presented mid-afternoon. Proceeds benefit Rush County youth programs. More info: 317-752-2073 or rushvilleoptimist@yahoo.com.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 17
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring All My Rowdy Friends, a Hank Williams Jr. tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
July 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 31
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring The Red Clay Strays, a nationally known country act from Alabama. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 14
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 23
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
