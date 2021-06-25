We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
June 26
6:30 a.m. – Registration opens for Decatur County Family YMCA’s Tree City Rolling Tour & Century Ride. Family ride, free lunch and more. More info: www.treecityrollingtour.org or call (812)663-9622.
June 27
8 a.m. to noon – Registration is open for the 32nd annual Tree City Classics Car Show at Rebekah Park, Greensburg. Proceeds will benefit Special Olympics. For more info visit www.facebook.com/treecityclassics or call Bill Friend (812-593-0837, Mike Burger (812) 614-2644) or Jerry Moore (317) 395-6001).
Homer Christian Union Church will conduct its annual meeting following the 10 a.m. regularly scheduled church service.
June 28
10 a.m. to noon – Decatur County Senior Mobile Food Pantry drive-thru event at First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. For Decatur County residents age 55 and older. Participants are asked to not come early.
1 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at Greensburg City Park Shelter #4, next to the road across from the fairgrounds. We will be honoring our DAR Good Citizen candidates, Ben and Noah, plus family members that can attend. We will be enjoying a dessert bar for refreshments. New chapter officers will be installed along with a limited meeting agenda. If questions, call Regent Janet L. Bedel at 812-663-4563 or Registrar Julie Pyland at 1-812-521-2017.
6 p.m. – The Carthage Town Board is holding a Work Session (and anything else that comes before the board) at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
July 1
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
8 p.m. – Fireworks accompanied by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at Bill Gillespie Soccer Park, 922 Delaware Road, Batesville. Free and open to the public.
July 3
8 a.m. – Registration opens for the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club’s 34th annual car show in North Veterans Memorial Park. Event held rain or shine with awards presented mid-afternoon. Proceeds benefit Rush County youth programs. More info: 317-752-2073 or rushvilleoptimist@yahoo.com.
10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway at LifeLine Wesleyan, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg.
11:30 a.m. – Batesville Area Arts Council is unveiling its international art exhibit Umbrella Sky Project of Portugal near the Village Green Park in downtown Batesville (at the corner of W. Boehringer and N. Main streets). Open to the public.
The Historical Society of Decatur County Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. July 3 and 12:30 to 3 p.m. July 4. The museum is also open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and the first Saturday of each month. To visit the museum at a different time, call 812-663-2764 or e-mail dechissoc@etczone.com.
July 4
1 p.m. – Tri Kappa is planning/hosting this year’s July 4 parade in Greensburg. Participants can begin lining up between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. Watch the Daily News for additional details.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 17
Classmates, family and friends of the Rushville Consolidated High School Class of 1980 are invited to gather in Rushville to reminisce and celebrate. At 7 p.m., the All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Jr. Tribute) concert will be at Riverside Park Amphitheater on the south side of town. Bring a lawn chair and visit the reunion tent.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring All My Rowdy Friends, a Hank Williams Jr. tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
July 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
Decatur County Family YMCA’s Summer Pickleball Tournament. To be guaranteed a shirt you need to register by July 18. Registrations after the 18th accepted, but you will not be guaranteed a shirt. Food will be provided. Register at www.decaturcountyfamilyymca.org or call (812)663-9622.
July 24
Decatur County Family YMCA’s Summer Pickleball Tournament. To be guaranteed a shirt you need to register by July 18. Registrations after the 18th accepted, but you will not be guaranteed a shirt. Food will be provided. Register at www.decaturcountyfamilyymca.org or call (812)663-9622.
July 31
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring The Red Clay Strays, a nationally known country act from Alabama. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Aug. 14
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 23
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Sept. 2
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
