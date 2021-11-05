We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Today
10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan is holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway on the campus at LifeLIne Wesleyan, 2002 Moscow Road.
10 a.m. – Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. Drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m. – Rushville Elks Veterans Day dinner. Cocktails and socializing at 5:30. Pork chop dinner at 6. Program featuring Sgt. Maj. Bob Brown (USMC, retired) at 7. Open to the public. Contact the Elks for advance tickets.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
Nov. 11
8:30 a.m. – North Decatur High School’s annual Veterans Day program begins with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. for veterans and their families. The actual program begins at 10 a.m. and ends around 11 a.m. The community is welcome to attend the program, but breakfast is for veterans and their families only.
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. monthly meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensbureg. It is a formal meeting. Refreshments at 6:15 p.m. All members are asked to attend.
Nov. 12
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1219 S. Michigan Ave., Greensburg, is having their annual all-you-can-eat Chili Dinner. Chili soup, hot dogs, peanut butter sandwiches, sides, desserts and drinks.
Adults $7, ages 6-12 $5, ages 5 and younger eat free. Carry out available. Proceeds support community and mission projects, local and global. Everyone is invited.
7 p.m. – SDHS boys basketball tip-off banquet in the Westport Community Building. Includes a catered meal, meet and greet with players and coaches, and season outlook. Former coach and Indiana Sup’t of Public Instruction Tony Bennett is the featured speaker. Tickets, limited to 200, are $20 and available by calling Kendall Wildey at 812-592-2261.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. – Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
11 a.m. – Greensburg’s Veterans Day parade stages at Gilliliand-Howe Funeral Home on and travels south on Broadway, left on Washington and ends at the veterans memorial on the south side of the Decatur County courthouse where a brief ceremony will take place.
4 to 6:30 p.m. – Batesville United Methodist Church’s 57th annual Turkey Dinner, 106 South Park Avenue, Batesville. Cost: $12 for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie.
DRIVE-THRU ONLY. Everyone is invited to enjoy this annual holiday meal.
5 to 7 p.m. – St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is serving a drive-thru complete turkey dinner for $12 per meal. Proceeds benefit the Parish Capital Projects Fund.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 18
11:30 a.m. – The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet for lunch and a meeting at First Baptist Church. All retired teachers are invited.
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary Circle Daughters of Isabella monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. with meeting at 7:30 p.m. Voting on rules updates; all members are asked to attend.
Nov. 21
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Sunman Area Life Square annual pancake and sausage breakfast. A free-will offering will gladly be accepted.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon drive-thru turkey dinner at the Napoleon Fire House on Millhousen Road. $12.50 per dinner. Info: 812-852-4416.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – Public is invited to the Westport area churches southern Decatur County Thanksgiving praise gathering at the Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp, 3127 W. CR 800 S., Greensburg. Info: 812-591-3807.
Dec. 4
10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
