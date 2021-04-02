EVENTS
We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
April 3
7:30 a.m. – The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County invites the public to Hop Into Spring at the Lake on the main beach at Lake Santee. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.; a 10k race starts at 8 a.m.; a 5k race starts at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $30 per racer, $10 for children under 9. For more information including how to pre-register call 812-663-1220 or email dennis.fogle@dcmh.net.
8 to 10 a.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in Brookville. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
9 a.m. – Greensburg Community High School SADD is sponsoring a 5k. Cost is $15 in advance or $20 day-of. Find the registration link on Twitter @GCHSSADD or the GCHS website or email kmlowe2003@gmail.com for a direct link to the registration form.
10 a.m. - First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan food pantry giveaway. We have this food pantry scheduled for the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. We are hoping to bless 150 families in our county (more as we grow and are blessed by the support of local businesses). Info: 812-663-8496 or 812-663-6230.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in Batesville. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
April 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
3 to 5 p.m. – Gleaner’s Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Attendees should not arrive before 2 p.m. Open to everyone in need.
April 6
Ind. 3 will be closed south of Ind. 244 while INDOT replaces a bridge deck. The closure is expected to last 60 days.
April 7
7 p.m. – The Decatur County Area Plan Commission will meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 8
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S., will meet the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
April 9
5 to 8 p.m. - Boy Scout Troop 33 drive-thru spaghetti dinner at the Rushville Conservation Club, just east of town of Ind. 44. Free-will donation supports the Troop's summer backpacking and canoeing trip to Maine.
April 10
8 to 10 a.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in North Vernon. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in Scottsburg.. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
April 12
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
April 17
8 to 10 a.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in East Enterprise. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in Rising Sun. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
April 18
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - St. Nicholas Church, 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman) chicken/mock turtle soup dinner. Raffle tickets (license #002580) $20 each with 3 chances to win($2,000, $500, $250).
April 23
5 to 7 p.m. - The South Decatur High School girls basketball team is hosting a drive-thru pork chop dinner fundraiser at SDHS. Cost is $10. Tickets can be reserved by calling the school at 812-591-3330. Proceeds will help offset the loss of attendance at basketball games this past season as well as help next year’s team with necessary equipment upgrades.
May 15
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - A replica of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display at the Rushville Elks Club for public viewing.
May 24
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
June 19
8:30 a.m. – Milroy Economic Development Corp. annual golf outing at Antler Pointe Golf Course, Rushville. Teams needed. Info: Bob Jackman at 317-694-8871, Michelle Herbert at 317-691-1088, Laura Jessup at 765-561-2069 or John Herbert at 765-561-6749.
Aug. 23
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
