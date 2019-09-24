Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Today
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Pitch-in lunch sponsored by Arbor Grove at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Crown Point at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. – Medicare/Medicaid from the Perspective of an Insurance Company, Dan Art from Humana at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 26
9 a.m. – Solo, exercise and Matter of Balance at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta, music and Dance with Scoop and the Boys.
1 and 6 p.m. — Pinterest Project of the Month at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
3:30 to 7 p.m. – Special Education Turkey Dinner at Greensburg Knights of St. John Hall, 312 S. Wilder Street. Open to the public. Carry-outs available. Adults, $12; children 5 to 10, $6; 4 and under, free. All proceeds benefit special education in Greensburg and Decatur County schools.
7:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella will hold a Baby Shower for St. Elizabeth Coleman Adoption Services along with their monthly meeting at the K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. with meeting following at 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27
9 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 28
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The second “Pack the Cruiser” event will be held at Greensburg Walmart Super Center. Representatives from the Greensburg Police Department will be accepting donations of non-perishable food and money in order to help provide assistance to local families in need.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Bundle Up program hosted by First Church of God, 1815 S. Miller Street, Shelbyville. Free coats, hats, scarves and gloves while supplies last, sizes toddler to adult. Also, free Touch A Truck program in the church parking lot featuring a 1943 WWII Jeep, race car, fire truck, ambulance, and many others. Petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, and food vendors. All open to the public. Call 317-398-9409 for more information.
2 p.m. — Activities and fellowship before the second annual chicken fry fundraiser for Foundations for Recovery at 5 p.m., Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Raffle and speakers following. Suggested donation of $10 for meal.
Sept. 29
10 a.m. – St. Peters United Church of Christ, corner of Finks Road and CR 700 N., Osgood, is hosting the Southern Gospel group “Divinity Trio.” Public encouraged to attend.
Sept. 30
9 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
5 to 7 p.m. – Kids’ Closet clothing giveaway for children grades K -6. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult. Proof of Decatur County residency is required for first-time shoppers (a driver’s license or recent utility bill, for example).
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Oct. 1
7:30 to 10 a.m. – Morning Breeze, 950 N. Lakeview Drive, Greensburg, is hosting a biscuits and gravy fundraiser to help support the Greensburg Police Department’s K-9 program. Cost is $5 and includes milk. Drive-thru available. Open to the public.
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – The Decatur County Extension Homemakers will have their Achievement Night on Oct. 15 at First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.
with activities starting at 6 p.m. A meal will be served with a cost of $8, payable in advance. Make checks payable to Night Extension Homemakers Club and mail to Janet Bedel, 7875 E. CR 200 N., Greensburg, IN 47240. The deadline for meal reservations is Oct. 1.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 will meet at Rushville Elks Lodge #1307, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville. Call 765-629-2720 with questions.
2 to 5 p.m. – The Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, is offering free adult flu shots (age 18 and older) for Decatur County residents only. Questions: 812-663-8301.
6:30 p.m.: The Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – The Decatur County Area Plan Commission will meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 3
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
4 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church of Napoleon will have their monthly “smorgasbord dinner.” $9 adults. Carry-outs available.
6 p.m. – Friends of the Library Early Bird Book Sale at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. – St. Maurice Catholic Church in Napoleon is having a fall rummage sale that will continue from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 in the Parish Hall. $2 bag day Oct. 5.
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. to noon – St. Maurice Catholic Church in Napoleon is having a fall rummage sale. $2 bag day.
8 a.m. to noon – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Saturday is $1.50 a bag day. Info: 812-663-7422.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – The Historical Society of Decatur County, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg, is hosting an educational program about Native Americans and their artifacts. Open to the public. This program was originally scheduled for Sept. 21. Questions may be directed to (812) 663-2764.
Oct. 7
All day (while supplies last) – Children’s Room Make and Take Halloween Craft at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 8
9 to 11 a.m. – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA presents “Medicare & You” free to the community. Enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks. Free blood pressure screenings and flu shots with insurance card. S.H.I.P. representatives will talk about Medicaid and choosing the right supplemental plans. Other insurance representatives will be available to answer questions. No registration necessary. Questions? Call 812-934-6006.
10 a.m. – Going to the Dogs (and Cats) Adoption Fair at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Elite Game Truck at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6: p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 9
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
10 a.m. – Family Movie: Secret Life of Pets 2 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Family Movie: Secret Life of Pets 2 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
2:30 p.m – Fall Break Fun – Slimy Science at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library Westport branch.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 10
10 a.m. – Paws and Tales Workshop – Ages 3-10 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Falling for Autumn Celebration! – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 11
10 a.m. – Leap Into Science: Windy Weather – Grades 1-5 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Noon to 7 p.m. – Highpoint Orchard, 3321 N Old US Highway 421, Greensburg, is hosting its inaugural Fall Festival through Oct. 13. This family-friendly event includes pumpkin and apple picking, face painting, food, music, a bounce house and more.
Oct. 11
6 p.m. – The public is invited to an evening of mystery and dinner at the Napoleon Community Building. This is a fundraiser for the Central House, a non-profit organization ran by volunteers promoting the arts and local history. Cost is $15 per person. Reservations required. Call Pat Hicks at 812-852-4818 to reserve your seat or with questions.
Oct. 12
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – The Westport Fall Festival will take place in Westport Park. This free event will feature food trucks, assorted vendors, a bounce house, live music, a baby show, a parade and Halloween costume contest, and more. A biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
6 p.m. – The public is invited to an evening of mystery and dinner at the Napoleon Community Building. This is a fundraiser for the Central House, a non-profit organization ran by volunteers promoting the arts and local history. Cost is $15 per person. Reservations required. Call Pat Hicks at 812-852-4818 to reserve your seat or with questions.
Oct. 15
5:30 p.m. – Registration for the Decatur County Extension Homemakers annual Achievement Night gets underway at First Baptist Church, Greensburg. Activities begin at 6 p.m. A meal will be served for $8, payable in advance. Make checks payable to Night Extension Homemakers Club and mail to Janet Bedel, 7875 E. CR 200 N. Greensburg. Deadline for meal reservations is Oct. 1. Attendees may choose to paint a ceramic item for $3 to $10. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – You ART to be Creating! – Adult Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 16
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 18
6 p.m. – Bats and Boo…ks – Family Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 22
All Day (while supplies last) – Children’s Room, Make and Take Halloween Ghost at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Halloween Cupcake Decorating – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 24
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Free Build with Legos – Children’s program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 29
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 to 7 p.m. – The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and after hours/family fun event at Lohrum Electrical, 1964 E. Base Road, Greensburg. There will be fun family activities including food (pulled pork) and beverages, bounce house, corn hole, basketball and more. Businesses and families, including children, are invited.
6 p.m. – Human Trafficking 101 – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 2
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Delta Theta Tau, Zeta Lambda Chapter is hosting the 47th annual Gift & Hobby Show at Shelbyville Middle School, 1200 W. McKay Road, Shelbyville. Santa Claus will be present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 120 vendors are expected. Call 812-587-5050, 317-642-8591 or 317-364-6425 with questions.
Nov. 13
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
Dec. 4
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
