Nov. 18
11:30 a.m. – The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet for lunch and a meeting at First Baptist Church. All retired teachers are invited.
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary Circle Daughters of Isabella monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. with meeting at 7:30 p.m. Voting on rules updates; all members are asked to attend.
Nov. 20
5 to 6:45 p.m. – Fireside chicken dinner prior to the North Decatur vs. South Decatur girls game at North Decatur High School. Two-piece $8, three-piece $10. Proceeds support the Lady Charges basketball program.
Nov. 21
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Sunman Area Life Square annual pancake and sausage breakfast. A free-will offering will gladly be accepted.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon drive-thru turkey dinner at the Napoleon Fire House on Millhousen Road. $12.50 per dinner. Info: 812-852-4416.
Nov. 22
10 a.m. to noon – Mobile food pantry drive-thru for Decatur County citizens 55 and older at First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Please do not arrive early; the event begins at 10 a.m.
6 p.m. – Decatur County Community Schools School Board meeting at 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg, to conduct a public hearing and receive testimony regarding the corporation superintendent’s contract.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – Public is invited to the Westport area churches southern Decatur County Thanksgiving praise gathering at the Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp, 3127 W. CR 800 S., Greensburg. Info: 812-591-3807.
Dec. 1
3 to 5 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry holiday bags distribution at 109 E. Third Street, Rushville. One day only!
Dec. 4
Oldenburg hosts “Holiday Under The Spires.” Varies merchants offering extended hours and specials, Santa and his elves will be cruising the streets handing out treats to boys and girls, Holy Family Church will have Christmas music from 1 to 2 p.m., and at sunset drive around town and enjoy the holiday decorations as organizers “light up Oldenburg.” Info: 812-934-4440.
10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
