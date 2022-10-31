We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Nov. 1
4 to 6:30 p.m.: Batesville United Methodist Church annual turkey dinner (drive-thru only) at 106 S. Park Avenue. $15 per meal while supplies last. Info: 812-934-3137.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Rush County Schools Board of Trustees meeting at 330 W. Eighth Street, Rushville.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 5
7 to 11 a.m.: Manilla Lions Club pancake, sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast at their community building, 2877 S. 950 W., Manilla. Adults $7; children under 12 $4. Carry-outs available.
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
3 to 8 p.m.: Brian’s Cause fundraiser to support financial assistance for Rush County cancer patients at the Knights of Columbus. Includes a 5K run/walk, recognition of cancer survivors and a fried chicken dinner. Open to the public.
4:30 to 7 p.m.: Milroy United Methodist Church, 114 N. Pleasant Street, Milroy, annual turkey supper. $10 per meal. Dine-in and drive-thru. Orders of 10 or more please call ahead for pick-up: 765-561-6237).
Nov. 6
2 to 4 p.m.: Rush County Historical Society Museum Open Houseat 619 N. Perkins Street, Rushville.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
3 to 5 p.m.: Legal Aid is hosting a free legal walk-in clinic for Decatur County community members at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 10
11:30 a.m.: The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet for its luncheon and business meeting at First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Betsy Moll will present the program. All retired teachers are invited.
6 p.m.: Rush County Historical Society dinner and centennial celebration at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 426 N. Morgan Street, Rushville. Dinner is $18.00 per person. Call Monty McMahan at (317)695-6091by November 8 to reserve your spot..
7 p.m.: Lois Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. It will be the deputy visit, so officers are asked to wear formal wear. Before the meeting, members are welcome to come for refreshments at 6:15 p.m.
Nov. 11
5 to 8 p.m.: Rushville Elks Lodge 1307 invites military veterans and a guest to a free Italian-style buffet dinner in appreciation of their service to country. Also available to the public for a free-will offering.
Nov. 12
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Holiday Shopping Expo at St. Mary School, 1331 E. Hunter Robbins Way, Greensburg. More info: 812-663-2804 or holidayexpo@stmarygreensburg.com.
4 to 6 p.m.: St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is holding a buffet-style smorgasbord. Dine-in or carry-out for $15. Everyone is welcome!
4 to 7 p.m.: Whistleberry Festival at the New Point Community Center sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Point. Benefit for Riley Children’s Hospital features bean and potato soup, hotdogs and more. All you can eat for a free-will offering. Door prizes and “beango.” Open to the public.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Nov. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 18
7 p.m.: Rushville Elks benefit auction to help fund their annual Clothe-A-Child program. All-you-care-to-eat buffet available for $25. Evening includes a jazz ensemble. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Union County Extension Homemakers Holiday Bazaar at Union County High School featuring more than 100 vendors, door prizes, food, and much more. Free admission. Bring a canned good for donation to the Union County food pantry.
Nov. 20
6 p.m.: The Triumphant Quartet is holding a concert at First Baptist Church in Greensburg (doors open at 5). A free-will offering will be taken during concert. Community is invited.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 24
The Gobble Wobble 5K fundraiser is taking place at St. Joseph American Legion Post 464, 28866 Post 464 Road, St. Leon. Proceeds help support the Dearborn, Sunman and East Central High School food pantries. Info: http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com.
7:15 a.m.: Join the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Thanksgiving morning for their annual Turkey Trot 5k Walk/Run or 10k Run. Trot to a new route this year! Start and finish at Liberty Park and utilize Batesville’s new walking trail. Same-day registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Race begins at 8 a.m. Register by November 7 to get a free T-shirt. Fee: $25. Kids 9 and under run free. Register at www.siymca.org or visit the Y Welcome Center at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville. Info: 812-934-6006.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.