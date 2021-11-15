We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.

Nov. 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Nov. 17

1 p.m. – Friends Too Homemakers Club will meet in the Laughlin Park Mathews Shelter on the west side of Rushville. Refreshments will be served during the informative get-together. We welcome anyone to join us.

Nov. 18

11:30 a.m. – The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet for lunch and a meeting at First Baptist Church. All retired teachers are invited.

7:15 p.m. – St. Mary Circle Daughters of Isabella monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. with meeting at 7:30 p.m. Voting on rules updates; all members are asked to attend.

Nov. 20

5 to 6:45 p.m. – Fireside chicken dinner prior to the North Decatur vs. South Decatur girls game at North Decatur High School. Two-piece $8, three-piece $10. Proceeds support the Lady Charges basketball program.

Nov. 21

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Sunman Area Life Square annual pancake and sausage breakfast. A free-will offering will gladly be accepted.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon drive-thru turkey dinner at the Napoleon Fire House on Millhousen Road. $12.50 per dinner. Info: 812-852-4416.

Nov. 22

7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.

7 p.m. – Public is invited to the Westport area churches southern Decatur County Thanksgiving praise gathering at the Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp, 3127 W. CR 800 S., Greensburg. Info: 812-591-3807.

Dec. 1

3 to 5 p.m. – Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry holiday bags distribution at 109 E. Third Street, Rushville. One day only!

Dec. 4

10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway.

Dec. 6

8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 20

8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

Dec. 21

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.

