We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Recurring
5:30 p.m. Wednesdays – Bingo at Osgood American Legion, 120 S. Elm St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Early Bird starts at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Food available. More info at 812-593-1995.
April 22
7:15 p.m. - St. Mary’s Circle, Daughters of Isabella will hold their regular monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. Cindy McCamment and Susan Lecher are committee chairladies for the evening.
April 23
5 to 7 p.m. - The South Decatur High School girls basketball team is hosting a drive-thru pork chop dinner fundraiser at SDHS. Cost is $10. Tickets can be reserved by calling the school at 812-591-3330. Proceeds will help offset the loss of attendance at basketball games this past season as well as help next year’s team with necessary equipment upgrades.
April 26
10 am. to noon – Decatur County Senior Mobile Food Pantry, a drive-thru event open to Decatur County residents age 55 and older, at First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway St., Greensburg. Volunteers working the panty should arrive at 8:30 a.m. Those interested in obtaining food are asked not to show up early.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
1 p.m. - Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at the Decatur County Extension Office, near the fairgrounds. Guests are welcome to attend. Contact Regent Janet. L. Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017, for more information.
6 p.m. - The Carthage Town Board is holding a work session. The public may attend at the following Google Meet link: meet.google.com/www-wgsm-bby
May 2
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Osgood Lions Club drive-thru smoked pork chop dinner at the Ripley County Fairgrounds. $10 per meal. Proceeds benefit renovation of the Osgood Lions mini-park.
May 8
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – 33rd annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines. No fishing license required. Over $1,500 I prizes. Info: 1-812-623-2136 or www.newalsaceconservationclub.com.
5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – 7th annual Remembering Rhoades benefit at Rushville Elks. Chicken dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Live auction at 7:30 p.m. Music by The Billy Brown Band from 9 to 11 p.m. Open to the public. Benefits Bill Edrington and patients being treated at Rush Memorial Hospital’s Sheehan Cancer Center. To donate items for the auction or to make a monetary contribution call Cathy Rhoades at 765-570-3656 or Jon Lykins at 765-561-5261.
May 13
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S., will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
May 15
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - A replica of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display at the Rushville Elks Club for public viewing.
May 16
1 to 7 p.m. - The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have arranged for the travelling replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to be at the Decatur County Fairgrounds (Greensburg) in the Farm and Home Building. This event is free and open to the public
May 17
May 17 to 21 is “heavy trash” week in Greensburg. Watch the Daily News for additional details as the date gets closer.
5 to 7 p.m. – Milroy food pantry open to all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
May 24
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
June 3
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville, is hosting a blood drive. Call 812-934-6006 for more info.
June 5
10 a.m. to noon – Milroy food pantry at Milroy Elementary School. Open to all in need.
June 21
5 to 7 p.m. – Milroy food pantry open to all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
June 19
8:30 a.m. – Milroy Economic Development Corp. annual golf outing at Antler Pointe Golf Course, Rushville. Teams needed. Info: Bob Jackman at 317-694-8871, Michelle Herbert at 317-691-1088, Laura Jessup at 765-561-2069 or John Herbert at 765-561-6749.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Slippery When Wet, a Bon Jovi tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
July 17
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring All My Rowdy Friends, a Hank Williams Jr. tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
July 31
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring The Red Clay Strays, a nationally known country act from Alabama. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 14
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 23
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
