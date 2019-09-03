Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Today
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11 a.m. — Meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville. For more information, call 765-629-2720.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – There will be a Hometown Networking meeting at Greensburg’s Hampton Inn & Suites. This event includes a free lunch and a chance to network with other
businesses and professionals in Decatur County. If you know someone who could use some help making a connection or growing their business, feel free to invite them. Be sure to bring plenty of business cards!
Noon – Bingo with Hickory Creek at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:45 – Thrive Alliance Seminar, no council meeting, no acoustic jam at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 5
9 a.m. – Solo and Exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4:30 to 7 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church of Napoleon’s “Smorgasbord dinner.” Everyone is welcome. Carry-outs are available. Per person charge.
Sept. 6
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 9
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 10
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge and euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Pitch-in dinner with Melvin Schutte and Safe in the Harbor Gospel music at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. — Knit Night at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 11
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – “Senior Scams” with Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 12
1:30 p.m. – Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts will oversee a public testing of the direct record electronic voting system that will be used in the Nov. 5 general election. The test will take place in the basement of the Decatur County Courthouse and is open to the public.
11:30 a.m. – The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet at First Baptist Church. Note the change of location for this meeting. All retired teachers are invited.
1 p.m. — Coffee, Books and More adult discussion at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are having their used book and media sale through Sept. 14. Over 10,000 books, videos, CDs, DVDs, and books on tape will be sold at the library annex building, 10 W. Boehringer Street. Prices are $1 for hardbacks, CDs, and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to help pay for library materials and programs. The $2 bag special sale starts on the 14th at 3 p.m. Donations of gently used books, CDs, and DVDs are still being accepted. Please put your donations on the Friends’ shelves in the library lobby during library hours.
7 p.m. – Members of Lois Chapter #147 of O.E.S. will meet with refreshments beginning at 6:15 p.m. Please note the earlier meeting time. All O.E.S. members are asked to attend the meeting.
Sept. 13
Sept. 14
Sept. 15
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Visit the St. Louis Church Festival. The annual event features chicken and roast beef dinners served in the Activity Center. Turtle soup sale, raffles, games, etc. Adults, $11; children 10 and under, $6. For more information call 812-934-3204.
Sept. 17
6 p.m. — Cook the Book Club at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 19
6 p.m. — Make a Bird Feeder family program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 24
4 p.m. — Library board of trustee’s meeting at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. — Make your own Scrapbook or Smash Book, grades 4 through 12, at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 26
1 and 6 p.m. — Pinterest Project of the Month at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 28
2 p.m. — Activities and fellowship before the second annual chicken fry fundraiser for Foundations for Recovery at 5 p.m., Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Raffle and speakers following. Suggested donation of $10 for meal.
Oct. 12
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – The Westport Fall Festival will take place in Westport Park. This free event will feature food trucks, assorted vendors, a bounce house, live music, a baby show, a parade and Halloween costume contest, and more. A biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
