EVENTS
We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Aug. 31
6 p.m. – Batesville Common Council meeting in the Memorial Building, 132 S. Main Street, Council Chambers, second floor. Non-utility budget on the agenda.
Sept. 2
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Sept. 4
10 a.m. - First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly "Hands of Hope" food pantry giveaway on the LifeLine Wesleyan campus, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg.
10 a.m. to noon - Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Sept. 5
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – St. Catherine of Siena, Enochsburg, 83rd annual church picnic. Fried chicken and roast beef dinners, mock turtle soup and pies plus games, a country store, raffles and more. Open to the public. Info: 812-934-2880.
Sept. 6
10:45 a.m. to ? – St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Peter (Franklin County) is hosting its 100th Labor Day Festival. Fried chicken dinners, mock turtle soup, games, a beer garden and much more! Visit www.brookvilleparishes.com or call 765-647-5462 for more information or to purchase tickets.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 8
5:30 to 7 p.m. – Greensburg Community High School is hosting a College Fair for junior and senior students who attend GCHS, North Decatur Hgh School or South Decatur High School. Each attendee may bring two guests. Call the school for more information.
Sept. 9
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S., will have their monthly meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. There will be refreshments in the dining room at 6:15 p.m. All members are asked to attend.
Sept. 13
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. This is not a drive-thru event; visitors should bring bags, boxes, a cart or wagon, etc. Please do not arrive any earlier than 3 p.m. For all in need.
Sept. 17
Noon: Day-of registration begins for the Batesville Rotary Club’s 4-person 18-hole golf tournament at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 850 N. Walnut Street, Batesville. Proceeds benefit Southeastern Indiana Career Center students. Call Donald Mobley at 812-934-5851 or email meldon@etczone.com with questions or for more information.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Deadline to enter the ALS Big T Open golf tournament at North Branch Golf Course. Info: 765-524-2521 or bigtgolfouting@gmail.com.
5:30 to 11 p.m. – St. Louis Church (13 St. Louis Place, Batesville) Parish Festival featuring live music, food, games, Ertel’s wine and a beer garden. Adults only.
Sept. 19
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - St. Louis Church (13 St. Louis Place, Batesville) Parish Festival featuring live music, food, a $5,000 raffle (Indiana gaming license #002512), kids games, a country store, beer garden and more. Open to the public.
4 to 7 p.m. – St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3815 S. CR 550 E., Greensburg, homemade ice cream social. Also serving burgers, hotdogs, etc. Proceeds benefit the late Adam Holtkamp family. Hosted by the church in partnership with the Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club.
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 28
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Meeting to include public hearing on proposed 2022 budget. Open to the public.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
Oct. 7
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Oct. 8
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422.
Oct. 9
8 a.m. to noon - St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville (Batesville), annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue, Batesville. Info: 812-663-7422. Saturday is $2 bag day.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. - Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Batesville United Methodist Church's 57th annual Turkey Dinner, 106 South Park Avenue, Batesville. Cost: $12 for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie. DRIVE-THRU ONLY. Everyone is invited to enjoy this annual holiday meal.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
