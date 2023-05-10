We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
May 11
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Decatur County Auditor’s office will be operating with limited staff as office personnel will be participating in a virtual auditors’ conference.
2 p.m.: Decatur County Election Board meeting in Room 141 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 12
1 p.m.: Development Board meeting of the Accelerate Rural Indiana Regional Development Authority in the Assembly Room at Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg.
May 15
May 15 to 19 is “heavy trash” week in Greensburg. Check the city’s website (https://www.cityofgreensburg.com/ ) for details.
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
May 16
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
May 17
1 p.m.: Friends Too Homemakers meeting at the home of Betty Gold in Greensburg. John and Jackie Rayichen plan to report on their mission trip to Kentucky. Anyone is welcome to join us. Contact Diane at 317-695-8038 for more information.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
6:30 p.m.: You are invited to the first in-person Rush County Genealogical Society meeting since Covid at the Rushville Public Library in the downstairs meeting room. Patty Caudill and Julie Pyland from the Rushville DAR will be giving a presentation "Today's DAR." Zoom meeting information will be emailed to members. If non-members would like to be on the Zoom call, email a request to rcgsociety@gmail.com. You do not have to be a member to attend.
May 18
5 to 7 p.m.: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
May 19
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
9 a.m.: Donut Mile fundraiser for Batesville High School study abroad students at the Batesville Middle School track. Timed race at 9 a.m. and untimed race at 9:45 a.m. Registration ends May 13. More info: batesville.iuhpfl.2023@gmail.com.
May 23
9 a.m. to noon: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
May 24
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
May 25
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
May 27
7:30 a.m.: Day-of registration for the Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk at Riverside Park. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Questions and early registration available by contacting RPD Chief Craig Tucker at the RPD.
May 29
10 a.m.: Southern Decatur County Memorial Day Service at the Westport Cemetery, 6187 W. CR 1100 S. Guest speaker is Chaplain, Colonel John B. Murdoch. Bring a lawn chair for seating. More info: 812-591-3807.
June 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
June 3
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
June 5
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
June 6
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
June 9
Decatur County United Fund Strawberry Festival. More details as they are made known.
June 12
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
June 14
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
June 13
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
June 16
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 17
8 a.m.: Registration for the Kiwanis Club of New Point June Bug 5K begins at Salt Creek Twp. Park in New Point. 5K starts at 9 a.m. $20 in advance or day of; $50 for a family of four; $15 for Special Olympic participants. Proceeds benefit scholarships, youth and community programs. Contact New Point Kiwanis Club member for more info.
June 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
June 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
June 21
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 22
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
June 28
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 29
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 1
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
July 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
July 4
8 a.m.: Registration opens for the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club’s annual July 4 car show and swap meet in North Veterans Memorial Park. Awards presentation begins at 3 p.m. Open to the public.
July 6
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
July 10
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
July 11
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
July 12
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
July 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
July 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
July 19
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 21
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 26
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 27
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 1
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Aug. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Aug. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 8
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Aug. 9
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Aug. 14
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Aug. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Aug. 16
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 18
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Aug. 23
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 24
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Aug. 30 to Sept. 4
Open 24 hours a day: The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall and the Cost of Freedom at the Rush County Fairgrounds, 1299 N. Sexton Street, Rushville. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 31
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Sept. 2
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Sept. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Sept. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Sept. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Sept. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Sept. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Sept. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 20
Decatur County United Fund Day of Caring. More details as they are made known.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 3
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Oct. 5
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 7
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Oct. 9
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Oct. 10
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Oct. 11
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Oct. 14
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westport Fall Festival at and around the Community Building on Main Street.
Oct. 16
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Oct. 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 20
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 25
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 26
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 3
Decatur County United Fund auction. More details as they are made known.
Nov. 4
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Nov. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 7
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Nov. 8
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Nov. 13
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Nov. 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 15
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 17
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Nov. 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 30
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Dec. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Dec. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Dec. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Dec. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Dec. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 21
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
