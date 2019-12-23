Colleen K. (King) Meal, age 93 of St. Paul, Indiana passed away December 16, 2019. She was born April 2, 1926 in New Point, IN the daughter of the late Howard D. and Adelia Belle (Hicks) King. She was married June 23, 1946 to Robert D. "Bob" Meal and he preceded her in death in 2009. Colleen…