We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
Sept. 16
7 a.m. to noon: Greensburg Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast at the Presbyterian Church, northeast corner of the Greensburg Square.
9 to 9:45 a.m.: Veterans with mobility issues are invited to ride on a Fall Festival parade entry that has a wheelchair lift. It will be located on Broadway Street near KB Foods. The parade starts at 10 a.m.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Willkie Fest in downtown Rushville. Includes a parade from near the RCHS gym to the festival site.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Rush County Historical Society Museum Open House, 619 N. Perkins Street, Rushville.
Noon to 1 p.m.: SDHS Principal Mr. Dunham will be in a dunk tank at Paco’s Mexican Restaurant, 603 N. Kathleen Drive, Westport. Proceeds will benefit the Teacher Appreciation Fund at the school.
6 to 11:30 p.m.: GCHS Class of 1973 50-Year Reunion at Hampton Inn, 2075 N Michigan Ave., Greensburg. $30 per person. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Email greensburgclassof1973@gmail.com with questions or to RSVP.
7 p.m. Free concert at Rushville Riverside Amphitheater featuring Pink Droyd: 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon.
Sept. 17
2 p.m.: Suicide Prevention Across Rush County (SPARC) is hosting their annual Suicide Prevention Walk at Rushville Riverside Park Amphitheatre.
5 to 7 p.m.: Greensburg United Methodist Church, 301 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the church’s youth music program. Enjoy a bluegrass jam while dining! Free-will offering.
Sept. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Sept. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Special meeting of the Greensburg City Council and Planning Commission at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, to discuss the Unified Development Ordinance.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 20
Decatur County United Fund Day of Caring. More details as they are made known.
1 p.m.: Friends Too Homemakers will meet at 5864 Runion Road. Open to all interested. Call 317-695-8038 for more information.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Rush County Humane Society meeting at the Rushville Police Department (in the meeting room on the east side of the building). Open to all interested persons.
Sept. 21
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: St. Peters UCC (Finks Church) Ladies Aid spaghetti dinner. Dine-in or carry-out. Free-will offering. Open to the public. Located at the corner of 700 N. and Finks Road, Osgood.
5 to 7 p.m.: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County open at 1821 N. Broadway Street.
Sept. 23
11 a.m.: Registration begins at the Heritage Event Center in Greensburg for the 2nd Annual Colleen Bray Memorial Ride. Wheels up at 1 p.m. Music, raffles, food and a silent auction. Benefits Colleen Bray Scholarships. Call 812-593-2882, 812-614-0574 or 812-528-8899 or visit www.colleenbray.com for more info.
Sept. 25
1 p.m.: The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at Zion Methodist Church. If you are interested in learning more about our Chapter and this organization contact Regent Cindy Beard 812-663-6244, Registrar Cindy Grote 812-716-0896, or email darlonetreechapter@gmail.com.
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council work session, Town Hall, 6 W. 1st St., Carthage.
Sept. 26
9 a.m. to noon: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County open at 1821 N. Broadway Street.
5 p.m.: Meetings of the Washington Township Advisory Board in the Studebaker Studio conference room.
Sept. 27
1 p.m.: Public test of election voting machines in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
4 to 6 p.m.: Batesville Community Schools Health-Wellness-Resource Fair at Batesville Intermediate School, 707 W. Columbus Ave., Batesville; free community health and resources fair for all ages. Includes a Community Immunization Clinic. Hosted by Batesville Community Schools, CareSource and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 30
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Community Church of Greensburg is providing free oil changes to anyone who needs one. Free breakfast and lunch also available. Sign-up in advance at https://mycommunitychurch.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/146/responses/new
Oct. 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 3
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools teacher negotiation public meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Oct. 4
6 to 8 p.m.: LGBTQIA2S + parents support group. Peer to peer support in the Decatur County REMC community room. Parents/guardians/grandparents welcome.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: St. John’s Church of Christ Huntersville (Batesville) annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue in Batesville. Sale continues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 7. Info: 812-663-7422.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 7
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Oct. 9
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council budget hearing, followed by regular council meeting, at Town Hall, 6 W. First St., Carthage.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Oct. 10
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Oct. 11
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Oct. 14
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westport Fall Festival at and around the Community Building on Main Street.
Oct. 16
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Oct. 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 p.m.: Meetings of the Washington Township Advisory Board in the Studebaker Studio conference room.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 20
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 21
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Barktoberfest, a Fall Festival for dogs and humans hosted by Friends of Colleen Bray, in the Livestock Building at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Event features demonstrations, food trucks, vendors, pet adoptions, a Howl-o-ween contest and an appearance by Adrian Smith from ABC’s hit show Pooch Perfect.
Oct. 23
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council meeting to consider budget adoption, followed by work session, in Town Hall, 6 W. 1st St., Carthage.
Oct. 25
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 26
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 3
Decatur County United Fund auction. More details as they are made known.
Nov. 4
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Nov. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 7
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Nov. 8
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Nov. 13
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Nov. 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 15
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 17
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Nov. 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 30
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Dec. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Dec. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Dec. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Dec. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Dec. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 21
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
