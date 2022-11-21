We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
CHEER FUND
Cheer Fund applications are now available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg. The deadline for returning completed applications is December 5.
Nov. 22
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Covid and flu vaccines, and rapid covid tests available at St. Paul's United Methodist Church (inside the Education bldg) 426 N. Morgan Street, Rushville. Offered free of charge by the Indiana Department of Health.
5 p.m.: Batesville Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees meeting at the library, 131 N. Walnut Street, Batesville.
Nov. 24
The Gobble Wobble 5K fundraiser is taking place at St. Joseph American Legion Post 464, 28866 Post 464 Road, St. Leon. Proceeds help support the Dearborn, Sunman and East Central High School food pantries. Info: http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com.
7:15 a.m.: Join the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Thanksgiving morning for their annual Turkey Trot 5k Walk/Run or 10k Run. Trot to a new route this year! Start and finish at Liberty Park and utilize Batesville’s new walking trail. Same-day registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Race begins at 8 a.m. Register by November 7 to get a free T-shirt. Fee: $25. Kids 9 and under run free. Register at www.siymca.org or visit the Y Welcome Center at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville. Info: 812-934-6006.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Westport Kiwanis Senior Christmas Dinner. If going, please RSVP to Mike Fox at 812-614-1712.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 2
5 to 8 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital is hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the front lawn (Lincoln Street side) followed by Holiday Lane, a celebration along the south drive of the hospital. Local organizations will host tents decorated with a winter wonderland theme. DCMH will provide a stocking to every child that visits Holiday Lane and all participating organizations will have an item to place in each child’s stocking. In addition, there will be cookies, hot chocolate, and a few special guests from the North Pole!
Dec. 3
Oldenburg invites area residents to Holiday Under the Spires, a day-long celebration featuring holiday shopping, arts and crafts, choirs, horse-drawn trolley rides, and a range of dining options including Breakfast With Santa.
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 4
7 a.m. to noon: St. Mary’s of the Rock annual whole hog sausage and pancake breakfast and raffle. Free-will donation. Proceeds to benefit the St. Mary’s of the Rock Preservation Society.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 9
5 to 9 p.m.: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10. This free community event is open to all.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
