We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Feb. 24
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Drive-thru chili lunch at Community Church of Greensburg on Vandalia Road. $5 for complete meal. Proceeds benefit Greensburg Meals on Wheels.
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Budgeting,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7:15 p.m.: St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella meeting at Greensburg K of C. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhouse) Fire Department fish/tenderloin fry at 7935 S. CR 250 E. Dine-in or carry-out. $15 adults, $10 child, $5 child (hotdog).
Feb. 26
4 to 6:30 p.m. – New Point Kiwanis Club chili supper and raffle at the New Point Community Center. $5 adults, $2.50 children 12 and under.
Feb. 28
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rushville food pantry on E. Third Street is open for all Rush County residents.
1 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR is meeting at the Decatur County Extension Office near the fairgrounds. More info: Regent Cindy at 812-663-6244 or Registrar Julie at 1-812-521-2017.
March 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
March 2
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 3
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
March 5
10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway.
4 to 8 p.m. – Westport Community Volunteer Fire Department; dine-in or drive-thru.
March 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 8
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
March 11
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhouse) Fire Department fish/tenderloin fry at 7935 S. CR 250 E. Dine-in or carry-out. $15 adults, $10 child, $5 child (hotdog).
March 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 17
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Simple Gardening” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
March 18
5 to 7 p.m. – New Point Volunteer Fire Department drive-thru fish fry w/ $13 dinners while supplies last.
March 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 24
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Making Budgets Work” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
March 25
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhouse) Fire Department fish/tenderloin fry at 7935 S. CR 250 E. Dine-in or carry-out. $15 adults, $10 child, $5 child (hotdog).
April 1
5 to 7 p.m. – New Point Volunteer Fire Department drive-thru fish fry w/ $13 dinners while supplies last.
April 4
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 5
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
April 6
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
April 8
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhouse) Fire Department fish/tenderloin fry at 7935 S. CR 250 E. Dine-in or carry-out. $15 adults, $10 child, $5 child (hotdog).
April 12
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
April 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 21
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Grocery Shopping on a Budget” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
April 23
7 p.m. – A public gathering will be held in the Greensburg Community High School gym to recognize the top 200 Decatur County athletes. This program is being conducted in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial celebration.
April 28
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Debt Management,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
May 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 5
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 10
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
May 16
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 19
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Diabetes Education: Eating Healthy” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
May 26
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Credit Scores & Reports,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
June 1
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 2
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 14
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
June 16
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Handyman Basics” at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
June 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
June 23
6 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Buying a Car,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 E Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
July 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 6
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 7
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 12
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
July 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
July 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 1
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 2
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 3
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 9
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Aug. 15
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 16
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 7
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 13
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Sept. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Sept. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 4
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 11
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 16
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
