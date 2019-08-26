Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Aug. 27
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. — Regular board meeting of the Greensburg Public Library /Decatur County Contractual Public Library in the Library Meeting Room.
5:30 p.m. — Teen advisory board meeting at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. — Succulents and Flower Pot Planting for grades 4 through 12 at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
Aug. 28
9 a.m. — Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center and WTRE Potato Salad Contest.
Noon — Bingo with Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Slow paced euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. — Crochet at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 to 7:30 p.m. — U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) is hosting an informational session at Columbus North High School, 1400 25th Street, for current high school students interested in attending one of the U.S. Military Service Academies.
Aug. 29
9 a.m. — Solo and exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Aug. 30
9 a.m. — Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. — Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 2
Library and Adult Center closed for Labor Day.
Sept. 3
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
3 and 7 p.m. — Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 4
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11 a.m. — Meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville. For more information, call 765-629-2720.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Hickory Creek at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:45 – Thrive Alliance Seminar, no council meeting, no acoustic jam at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 5
9 a.m. – Solo and Exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4:30 to 7 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church of Napoleon’s “Smorgasbord dinner.” Everyone is welcome. Carry-outs are available. Per person charge.
Sept. 6
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 9
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept 10
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge and euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Pitch-in dinner with Melvin Schutte and Safe in the Harbor Gospel music at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. — Knit Night at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 11
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – “Senior Scams” with Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 12
1 p.m. — Coffee, Books and More adult discussion at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 15
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Visit the St. Louis Church Festival. The annual event features chicken and roast beef dinners served in the Activity Center. Turtle soup sale, raffles, games, etc. Adults, $11; children 10 and under, $6. For more information call 812-934-3204.
Sept. 17
6 p.m. — Cook the Book Club at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 19
6 p.m. — Make a Bird Feeder family program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 24
4 p.m. — Library board of trustee’s meeting at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. — Make your own Scrapbook or Smash Book, grades 4 through 12, at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 26
1 and 6 p.m. — Pinterest Project of the Month at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept 28
2 p.m. — Activities and fellowship before the second annual chicken fry fundraiser for Foundations for Recovery at 5 p.m., Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Raffle and speakers following. Suggested donation of $10 for meal.
