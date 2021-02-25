Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.

March 1

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

March 5

5 p.m. – From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, and Friday March 19, the New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a Drive-Thru Fish Fry. Hand battered Alaskan pollock, Fireside Inn coleslaw and potato chips is on the menu. Cost is $10 per dinner while supplies last.

March 8

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

March 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

March 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

March 15

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

March 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

April 5

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

April 12

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

