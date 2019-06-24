Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
June 25
1 p.m. - Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. - Regular board meeting for the Greensburg Public Library / Decatur County Contractual Public Library in the library meeting room.
7 p.m. - Tree County Players present The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Tree County Players Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg, Tickets, $15 for adult non members, $12 for adult members, $5 student tickets available at www.showtix4u.com/events/15306 or by calling 812-222-4766.
June 26
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo and lunch with Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Slow paced euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
7 p.m. - Tree County Players present The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Tree County Players Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg, Tickets, $15 for adult non members, $12 for adult members, $5 student tickets available at www.showtix4u.com/events/15306 or by calling 812-222-4766.
June 27
9 a.m;. - Solo and exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
7 p.m. - Tree County Players present The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Tree County Players Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg, Tickets, $15 for adult non members, $12 for adult members, $5 student tickets available at www.showtix4u.com/events/15306 or by calling 812-222-4766.
7:15 p.m. - Rosary before the meeting at 7:30 p.m. of the Daughters of Isabella at Knights of Columbus.
June 28
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. - Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
7 p.m. - Tree County Players present The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Tree County Players Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg, Tickets, $15 for adult non members, $12 for adult members, $5 student tickets available at www.showtix4u.com/events/15306 or by calling 812-222-4766.


June 29
2 p.m. - Tree County Players present The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Tree County Players Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg, Tickets, $15 for adult non members, $12 for adult members, $5 student tickets available at www.showtix4u.com/events/15306 or by calling 812-222-4766.
June 30
5 to 8 p.m. - Home-made Ice Cream Social at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Smyrna (3815 S. CR 550 E., Greensburg). Burgers, hot dogs, etc. also available. Free-will offering. Hosted by the church and the Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club.
July 3
11 a.m. - Meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville. For more information, call 765-629-2720.
July 4
10 a.m. - 100th annual Tri Kappa 4th of July parade. Participants can start lining up at 9:15 a.m. We ask for the safety of everyone that a responsible adult drive any vehicles. Riding mower blades must be removed. There will be no politics, advertising or pass-outs allowed. No candy is to be thrown, as the parade is for the children. No registration is needed, just come join the fun. Call or text Andi McKee 812-614-5432 with questions not answered here.
July 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Jaylynn’s Leukemia Benefit 2019 Car Show in Rebekah Park on Greensburg’s east side. Includes bake sale, blood drive, raffles, activities for children, live music and much more! Call Jerry Friend at 812-560-5011, Rick Friend at 812-527-8378 or Brian Walterman at 812-560-8186 with questions or for more info.
July 8
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Adoptive Parent Support Group sponsored by The Villages. Second Monday of each month at Greensburg Community Church.
July 10
Immunization clinic at the Decatur County Board of Health, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call for appointment time: 812-663-8301 Dates: June 5 and 19; July 10, 16, and 17; Aug. 7 and 21. For those who have no insurance, are under-insured, or have Medicaid coverage only, bring a copy of immunization record.
July 11 to 17
Decatur County 4-H Fair at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
July 13
9:30 a.m. - Registration for Decatur County Family YMCA’s Kids Splash and Dash begins at the Y.
10 a.m. - Kids’ Obstacle Course Challenge at Decatur County Family YMCA. For more information on kids events at the Y, go to www.decaturcountyfamilyymca.org or call 812-663-9622.
July 16

July 17

July 19
5 p.m. - Napoleon Firemen’s Annual Picnic. Bands are “Renegades” and “650 North” performing Friday and Saturday evening. Hours are 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. both evenings. Mock turtle soup, kids games and bounce houses, bingo, cash raffle and Jeep "poker run" on Saturday.
July 23
6 to 8 p.m. - Discounted sports physicals for only $20 by Decatur County Memorial Hospital at Tree City Medical Partners, 955 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg.
July 27
9:30 a.m. - Registration for the YMCA Kid’s Obstacle Course Challenge to begin at 10 a.m. For more info on kids events, go to www.decaturcountyfamilyymca.org or call 812-663-9622.
August 12
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Adoptive Parent Support Group sponsored by The Villages. Second Monday of each month at Greensburg Community Church.
