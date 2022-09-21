We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Sept. 22
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Working with What Money is Left Once Bills are Paid,” a financial literacy class presented by First Financial Bank at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 24
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Batesville Kiwanis Applefest in Liberty Park, Batesville. Pageant, live entertainment, arts, crafts, business expo, kiddi train rides, food, refreshments and more. Free admission and free parking. Info: 812-934-3201 or visit Batesville Kiwanis Facebook page. Event continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
Sept. 26
1 p.m.: The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR will meet at Smyrna Lutheran Church, 3815 S. CR 550 E., Greensburg. For more information about our chapter, call Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244 or Registrar Cindy Grote, 812-716-0896.
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 6 W. First Street, Carthage.
Sept. 28
2 p.m.: The public test of the direct record electronic voting system, to be used at the General Election on November 8, 2022, will be conducted in the basement area of the Decatur County Courthouse. This is the test originally scheduled for Sept. 16.
7 p.m.: The Noble Niters Home Ec Club is meeting at New Salem United Methodist Church with Hostess Jill Carmony. Carla Angle will have the Inspiration, and Roll Call is What do you see out your kitchen window?
Oct. 1
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Oct. 2
Noon: Crop Hunger Walk in Batesville. The 5K walk start at Liberty Park. Also, there will be a Golden Mile marked for those unable to walk further. The event begins at noon with a light lunch at the pavilion followed by registration. The send-off begins at 12:45 with a memorial in honor of Pastor Liptak Creighten Jr. The walk begins at 1 p.m. Money raised will help those with food deficiencies in Ripely County and around the world.
12:30 p.m.: The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Columbus-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The event will be held at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds in Columbus. Pre-Walk activities begin at 12:30 p.m. The Promise Garden ceremony will be held at 1:45 p.m., and the Walk will follow.
Oct. 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
11 a.m.: The National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) association is meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge. All federal employees, both active and retired, are welcome.
2 to 4 p.m.: Wiliam Clark, contributing writer to Chicken Soup for the Soul, will be at Rainbow Books & Gifts in downtown Greensburg for a book signing event.
6:30 p.m.: Learn To Knit at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools teacher negotiation public meeting at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 5
4:30 p.m.: Teen Anime Club at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 6
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. Info: 812-663-7422.
5 p.m.: “I Survived” Book Club meeting at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 to 8 p.m.: Meet & Great Franklin County General Election and school board candidates at Oak Forest Church of Christ, 13071 St. Mary’s Road, Brookville. Open to the public.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 7
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. Info: 812-663-7422.
Oct. 8
The Greensburg Police Department’s K9 golf scramble has been postponed to Oct. 29. There is still room for additional teams. The outing will still begin at 10 a.m. at the Greensburg Country Club. Registration deadline is Oct. 12.
8 a.m. to noon: St. John’s United Church of Christ (Huntersville) Batesville annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue. This is $2 bag day.
Oct. 9
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: St. Mary’s of the Rock Preservation Society annual turkey dinner at 17440 St. Mary’s Road (between Oldenburg and Brookville). Carry-out only. Complete meals for $13.
Oct. 10
All day: Take And Make Monday at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org. Also, Fall Break – Move Monday at 1 p.m. and Learn To Knit at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11
Noon to 5:30 p.m.: St. Louis Church is sponsoring a community blood draw at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Appointments are encouraged; please visit hoxworth.org/groups/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Game Night for adults (Yahtzee!) at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 12
3:30 p.m.: Monster Cookie Bash at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 13
1 p.m.: Coffee, Books and More at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org. Also, pumpkin decorating at 2 p.m. (at Westport Library) and Saving at the Supermarket at 6 p.m.
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Sewing Basics” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 15
10 a.m.: The Indiana Society Sons of the American Revolution will conduct a patriot grave-marking ceremony at Sand Creek Cemetery in Decatur County. The public is encouraged to attend.
11 a.m.: Monster Mash: The Science Behind Our Monster Legends at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
6:30 p.m. Learn To Knit at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 p.m.: Student program: Make a Monster Meal at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Make N Take Wreath” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 27
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Save! Save! Save! How to Save Money by Couponing” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Nov. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
