Oct. 11
Game Night for adults (Yahtzee!) at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Noon to 5:30 p.m.: St. Louis Church is sponsoring a community blood draw at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Appointments are encouraged; please visit hoxworth.org/groups/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Building Corp. meeting in the Planning Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Oct. 12
3:30 p.m.: Monster Cookie Bash at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 13
1 p.m.: Coffee, Books and More at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org. Also, pumpkin decorating at 2 p.m. (at Westport Library) and Saving at the Supermarket at 6 p.m.
5:30 p.m.: Lois Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star members are welcome to come to Storie’s Restaurant for a meal. The Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue.
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Sewing Basics” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 15
10 a.m.: The Indiana Society Sons of the American Revolution will conduct a patriot grave-marking ceremony at Sand Creek Cemetery in Decatur County. The public is encouraged to attend.
11 a.m.: Monster Mash: The Science Behind Our Monster Legends at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
4 to 6 p.m.: Gleaners Food Bank truck at the Rush County Fairgrounds for a drive-thru event.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
6:30 p.m. Learn To Knit at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
Oct. 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 p.m.: Student program: Make a Monster Meal at Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg. Info: 812-663-2826 or greensburglibrary.org.
6 to 8 p.m.: Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout / Chili Cook-off on Park Road at Ryle Addition. Open to the public.
7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
Oct. 19
1 p.m.: The Friends Too Homemakers will get at the home of Linda Chandler. Anyone interested is welcome. For more information, contact Diane Paris at 317-695-8038.
Oct. 20
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Make N Take Wreath” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Oct. 21
Noon: Deadline for a candidate’s committee with a candidate on the 2022 General Election ballot and all regular party committees to file a pre-election campaign finance report with their county clerk’s office.
Oct. 22
1 to 3 p.m.: Tracy Michaud, author of “Broken and Blessed: How God Set Me Free from Abuse, Dysfunctional Relationships, and Generational Sin,” will be available for a book signing at Rainbow Books, Gifts & Flowers, 110 E. Washington Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 27
November Youth History Camp registration is due. For more info, contact the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Save! Save! Save! How to Save Money by Couponing” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 29
2 to 5 p.m.: Halloween Open House at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
1 to 4 p.m.: Briarwood Estates, 810 W. Briarwood Way, Greensburg, is hosting a trunk-or-treat event that’s open to the public. Includes treats for all visitors prizes for best costume and more! Area businesses and churches are welcome to participate.
Oct. 30
5 to 7 p.m.: LifeLine Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg, is hosting a trunk-or-treat.
Oct. 31
5 to 7 p.m.: Skybird Manor, 302 E. 10th Street, Greensburg, trick-or-treating. Residents will be sitting outside the apartment building handing out candy to all trick-or-treaters.
Nov. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 2
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
4:30 to 7 p.m.: Milroy United Methodist Church, 114 N. Pleasant Street, Milroy, annual turkey supper. $10 per meal. Dine-in and drive-thru. Orders of 10 or more please call ahead for pick-up: 765-561-6237).
Nov. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Nov. 12
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Holiday Shopping Expo at St. Mary School, 1331 E. Hunter Robbins Way, Greensburg.
4 to 7 p.m.: Whistleberry Festival at the New Point Community Center sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Point. Benefit for Riley Children’s Hospital features bean and potato soup, hotdogs and more. All you can eat for a free-will offering. Door prizes and “beango.” Open to the public.
Nov. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush County Board of Health meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. More info: 765-932-3103 or FAX 765-938-2604.
Nov. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 24
The Gobble Wobble 5K fundraiser is taking place at St. Joseph American Legion Post 464, 28866 Post 464 Road, St. Leon. Proceeds help support the Dearborn, Sunman and East Central High School food pantries. Info: http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 3
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
