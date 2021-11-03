We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Today
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Greensburg author and pastor Dr. Michael Layne is holding a book signing at The Branch coffee house in downtown Greensburg. Layne’s newest book, “Born To Win, Bound To Excel: 9 Keys To Unlocking Your Dream Factor” has just been published.
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at the Greensburg Bureau of Motor Vehicles (license branch) office, 1025 E. Freeland Road.
Nov. 5
6 p.m. – Doors open at the Greensburg K of C Hall on W. Main Street for the annual Decatur County United Fund dinner and auction. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Grease character or ‘50s attire. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. with the auction starting at 7:45 p.m. $60 per person with limited seating. Go to www.dcuf.com to see list of auction items. A URL for pre-event bidding will be announced soon. Online bidding starts Nov. 1. Questions: 812-663-3342.
Nov. 6
10 a.m. – First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan is holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry giveaway on the campus at LifeLIne Wesleyan, 2002 Moscow Road.
10 a.m. – Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. Drive-thru event open to all in need.
Nov. 9
5:30 p.m. – Rushville Elks Veterans Day dinner. Cocktails and socializing at 5:30. Pork chop dinner at 6. Program featuring Sgt. Maj. Bob Brown (USMC, retired) at 7. Open to the public. Contact the Elks for advance tickets.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
Nov. 11
8:30 a.m. – North Decatur High School’s annual Veterans Day program begins with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. for veterans and their families. The actual program begins at 10 a.m. and ends around 11 a.m. The community is welcome to attend the program, but breakfast is for veterans and their families only.
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. monthly meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensbureg. It is a formal meeting. Refreshments at 6:15 p.m. All members are asked to attend.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. – Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
4 to 6:30 p.m. – Batesville United Methodist Church’s 57th annual Turkey Dinner, 106 South Park Avenue, Batesville. Cost: $12 for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie. DRIVE-THRU ONLY. Everyone is invited to enjoy this annual holiday meal.
5 to 7 p.m. – St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is serving a drive-thru complete turkey dinner for $12 per meal. Proceeds benefit the Parish Capital Projects Fund.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.