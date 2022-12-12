We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.

Dec. 15

6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission in Council Chambers, Memorial Building, 132 S. Main St.

7 p.m.: Lois Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Ave., Greensburg. Christmas meal begins at 6 p.m. Masons, their families and all Eastern Star members are invited. Note change of date.

Dec. 16

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Dec. 17

Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.

Dec. 19

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.

Dec. 20

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Dec. 21

6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.

Jan. 3

1 p.m.: Decatur County Election Board meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

Jan. 17

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

March 21

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

May 16

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

July 18

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

Sept. 19

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

Nov. 14

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you