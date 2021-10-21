We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Oct. 23
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Decatur County Animal Shelter presents Run for the Paws. The event includes a silent auction, kids games and a meal afterwards. Registration is $35 per individual or $45 per family. Info: (812) 663-9081.
4 to 7 p.m. – Kiwanis Club of New Point invites one and all to the 14th annual Whistleberry Festival at the New Point Community Center featuring all you can eat bean or potato soup, hotdogs, cornbread, drinks and dessert for a free-will offering. Door prizes and “beango” also on the agenda. Proceeds benefit Riley Children’s Hospital.
6 p.m. - The Central House of Napoleon is hosting a murder/mystery dinner at the Napoleon Community Center. Dinner at 6 p.m. with performance of "The Wake of the Rising Star" at 7 p.m. Reservations are preferred as to limited seating. Proceeds benefit the Central House. Contact Pat Hicks at 812-852-4818 for ticket information.
Oct. 24
10 a.m. - My Brother's Keeper will be performing for the morning worship service at St. Peters United Church of Christ located on the corner of 700 N. & Finks Road, Osgood. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. My Brother's Keeper will be singing in place of the sermon. All are welcome.
Oct. 25
10 a.m. to noon – Decatur County Senior Mobile Food pantry drive-thru event for Decatur County residents age 55 and older at First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway St. Please do not arrive early.
1 p.m. - The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) is meeting at the Greensburg Library. Questions about DAR may be directed to Regent Cindy Beard at 812-663-6244 or Registrar Julie Pyland at 812-521-2017.
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council work session at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
Oct. 26
1 to 6 p.m. - Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. Drive-thru clinic at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
Oct. 27
7 p.m. – Noble Niters Home Ec Club meeting at New Salem Church with hostess Wanda Meizelis, who will also provide Inspiration. Roll call: Favorite Halloween memory or prank. Lesson: Healthy Eating provided by Diana Stone.
Oct. 28
6:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella anniversary/salad bar dinner at the Greensburg Knights of Columbus facility on W. Main Street. Rosary at 7:15 p.m. with the monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Meat for the dinner provided; members are asked to bring a salad or dessert.
Oct. 30
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older during the Westport Health & Business Expo at Venue on 3. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
4 to 6 p.m. - First Christian and First Baptist Church are co-hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat in the Greensburg Elementary parking lot. Participants will enter off of Big Blue Avenue, remain in their vehicle, and handed a pre-bagged bag of candy for each child in the vehicle. There will also be a movie “23 Blast” to be shown at dusk in the parking lot. People will be asked to remain in their vehicles and will be able to tune to a specific radio digits to hear the movie’s sound.
Oct. 31
5 to 7 p.m. – Trunk or Treat event at Rushville Consolidated High School.
5 to 7 p.m. – Trunk or Treat in the Lifeline Wesleyan Church parking lot, 2002 Moscow Road. There will also be a hot chocolate station.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at the Greensburg Bureau of Motor Vehicles (“license branch) office, 1025 E. Freeland Road.
Nov. 5
6 p.m. – Doors open at the Greensburg K of C Hall on W. Main Street for the annual Decatur County United Fund dinner and auction. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Grease character or ‘50s attire. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. with the auction starting at 7:45 p.m. $60 per person with limited seating. Go to www.dcuf.com to see list of auction items. A URL for pre-event bidding will be announced soon. Online bidding starts Nov. 1. Questions: 812-663-3342.
Nov. 6
10 a.m. - First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan is holding their monthly "Hands of Hope" food pantry giveaway on the campus at LifeLIne Wesleyan, 2002 Moscow Road.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. - Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Batesville United Methodist Church's 57th annual Turkey Dinner, 106 South Park Avenue, Batesville. Cost: $12 for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie. DRIVE-THRU ONLY. Everyone is invited to enjoy this annual holiday meal.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
