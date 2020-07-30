Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Human Services, Inc. is now accepting applications for the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) CARES Act fund. The program is available to income eligible households, new and returning. To be eligible for the EAP CARES Act Fund a household must have at least one household member that experienced a job loss or reduction in hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 6 to July 3, 2020; qualify for the Energy Assistance Program; apply for this program before July 31, 2020. Households that are eligible will receive a one-time benefit of $350 on an electric and/or gas bill. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Contact Human Services, Inc. (812) 663-8830 for more information.
July 30
2 p.m.: The Decatur County Election Board is meeting in the Absentee Room on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 31
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
5 to 7 p.m. – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will host its End of Summer Bash (member appreciation event) outdoors at 30 S. Ind. 129 South, Batesville.
8 p.m. – Free Batesville Eureka Band concert in Liberty Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Aug. 1
5 a.m. – Pick-up begins for Batesville’s “big trash” day.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 4
12:30 to 6 p.m. – There will be a community blood drive at St. Maurice Catholic Church Hall in Napoleon. Donors must be in good health, at least 17 years old, over 110 pounds, and bring a picture ID. Appointments are strongly encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Arlene at (812) 852-4394 or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville, has been cancelled.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting at 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg. Of special interest to many Daily News readers is a petition from Mark Fixmer of BEX Farms regarding a rezone request that will allow for expansion of the local landfill. Open to the public.
Aug. 7
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Aug. 13
3:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is providing free clothing for local children K-6 at the Greensburg Learning Center on Center Street in Greensburg. Children must be pre-registered. Call 812-621-0158 to register or with questions.
Aug. 14
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Aug. 16
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Drive-thru chicken dinner at St. Nicholas Parish, 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman. $10 for a 4-piece chicken dinner with two sides: $12 whole chicken, $6 half chicken. There will be picnic tables available on a shaded lawn with complimentary bottled water.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
3:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is providing free clothing for local children K-6 at the Greensburg Learning Center on Center Street in Greensburg. Children must be pre-registered. Call 812-621-0158 to register or with questions.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 21
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
