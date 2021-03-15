We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
The Decatur County Recorder’s Office will no longer accept credit card transactions as of April 30 due to the recent added costs to the county. The clerk and her staff apologize for any inconvenience.
March 18
7 p.m. – Rush County Humane Society meeting at the new Rushville Animal Shelter. General discussion on re-energizing the RCHuS will be the primary topic of discussion. Info: Call Fred or Wanda Philips at 765-932-5926.
March 20
9 to 11 a.m. – Electronic recycling and document shredding for Decatur County residents at the Decatur County Fairgrounds sponsored by Decatur County Solid Waste and Community Health Care Clinic. Info: 812-663-0960.
March 22
1 p.m. – Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at the Decatur County Extension Office, near the fairgrounds. Guests are welcome to attend who would like to know more about our organization. Contact Regent Janet L. Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017, for more information.
March 23
Noon – Legal Aid is holding a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents of their eight county district: Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. Individuals seeking legal consultation must register by calling 812-378-0358 between noon and 2 p.m. An attorney will return calls to registered individuals between 3 and 5:30 p.m.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
3 tp 5 p.m. – Gleaner’s Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds for a drive-thru event. Make sure you have your trunk empty enough for boxed foods. Open to all in need.
March 27
7 p.m. – Cornerstone Baptist Church on the corner of Broadway and Barachel is having a gospel sing and benefit. A pitch-in dinner will precede the singing at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Our guest group will be “The Detty Sisters” from southern Ohio. They will also be singing in the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service March 28. The benefit is for church member Chad Moore, recently diagnosed with cancer. Mark your calendars now and come to be blessed.
April 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 6
Ind. 3 will be closed south of Ind. 244 while INDOT replaces a bridge deck. The closure is expected to last 60 days.
April 9
5 to 8 p.m. – Boy Scout Troop 33 drive-thru spaghetti dinner at the Rushville Conservation Club, just east of town of Ind. 44. Free-will donation supports the Troop’s summer backpacking and canoeing trip to Maine.
April 12
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
