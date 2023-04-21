We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
Ongoing
Art on the Square Gallery, 114 E. Washington Street, Greensburg, is having a community photography show in May. Photographs are being accepted now at the. It is open to everyone, with no age limit. The deadline is April 29. For more information visit www.artonthesquaregallery.com or Art on the Square Gallery on Facebook.
April 22
9 a.m. to noon: The public is invited to an Earth Day service at Riverside Park in Rushville. Sponsored by Clean Green Rush.
April 25
9 a.m. to noon: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
April 26
10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Quiltmakers Fabric Fling at Knights of Columbus-Great Hall, 624 Delaware Road, Batesville. Sponsored by Batesville Quiltmakers. Huge sale on new and used quilting items. Cash only lunch available. Info: 812-212-1550.
5 p.m.: Batesville Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees meeting.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Fair Committee meeting, EMA Classroom, 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Noble Niters Home Ec Club meeting at New Salem United Methodist Church. Cohostess: Suellen Reed Goddard and Marlene Fudge. Inspiration: Suellen. Roll Call: Were you in 4-H?
April 27
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
6 to 7 p.m.: RISE Money Matters at Bread of Life: “Extreme Couponing: Part Two” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Chrystal Hammer returns to talk coupons and digital savings! During her last class, Chrystal gave us tips on where to find savings, which apps are best for saving money, and more. In this class, she will go a step further on how to get even better deals. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
May 1
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
May 2
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
May 3
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, Rushville.
May 4
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a legislative update at Ivy Tech Community College, Batesville campus. Features State Senator Jean Leising and State Reps. Lindsay Patterson and Randall Frye. Limited seating. RSVP at 812-934-3101.
4:30 to 7 p.m.: St. John’s Lutheran Church of Napoleon’s monthly “smorgasbord dinner.” Everyone is welcome. Carry-outs available. $14 per person.
5 to 7 p.m.: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
May 6
7 a.m. to 3 p.m.: 35th annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines, 10412 N. Dearborn Road, Sunman. Open to the public. No fishing license required. $18 registration fee, 11 and under fish free. Several cash prizes awarded. Info: 812-623-2136, 812-212-2601, backdale@gmail.com or www.newalsaceconservationclub.com.
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
May 8
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
May 9
9 a.m. to noon: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
May 10
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
May 15
May 15 to 19 is “heavy trash” week in Greensburg. Check the city’s website (https://www.cityofgreensburg.com/) for details.
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
May 16
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
May 17
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
May 18
5 to 7 p.m.: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
May 19
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
May 23
9 a.m. to noon: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
May 24
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
May 25
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
May 27
7:30 a.m.: Day-of registration for the Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk at Riverside Park. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Questions and early registration available by contacting RPD Chief Craig Tucker at the RPD.
June 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
June 3
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
June 5
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
June 6
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
June 9
Decatur County United Fund Strawberry Festival. More details as they are made known.
June 12
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
June 14
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
June 13
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
June 16
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
June 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
June 21
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 22
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
June 28
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 29
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 1
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
July 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
July 4
8 a.m.: Registration opens for the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club’s annual July 4 car show and swap meet in North Veterans Memorial Park. Awards presentation begins at 3 p.m. Open to the public.
July 6
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
July 10
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
July 11
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
July 12
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
July 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
July 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
July 19
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 21
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 26
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 27
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 1
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Aug. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Aug. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 8
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Aug. 9
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Aug. 14
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Aug. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Aug. 16
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 18
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Aug. 23
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 24
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Aug. 30 to Sept. 4
Open 24 hours a day: The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall and the Cost of Freedom at the Rush County Fairgrounds, 1299 N. Sexton Street, Rushville. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 31
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Sept. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Sept. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Sept. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Sept. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Sept. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Sept. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 20
Decatur County United Fund Day of Caring. More details as they are made known.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 3
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Oct. 5
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 7
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Oct. 9
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Oct. 10
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Oct. 11
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Oct. 14
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westport Fall Festival at and around the Community Building on Main Street.
Oct. 16
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Oct. 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 20
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 25
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 26
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 3
Decatur County United Fund auction. More details as they are made known.
Nov. 4
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Nov. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 7
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Nov. 8
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Nov. 13
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Nov. 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 15
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 17
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Nov. 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 30
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Dec. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Dec. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Dec. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Dec. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Dec. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 21
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.