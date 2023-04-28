We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
May 1
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
May 2
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
5:30 p.m.: Rush Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in the Performance Achievement Readiness Center, 1400 N. Main Street, Rushville.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Rush County Schools Board of Trustees meeting at 330 W. Eighth Street, Rushville.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
May 3
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, Rushville.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
May 4
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a legislative update at Ivy Tech Community College, Batesville campus. Features State Senator Jean Leising and State Reps. Lindsay Patterson and Randall Frye. Limited seating. RSVP at 812-934-3101.
1 to 6 p.m. Plant sale at the RCHS greenhouse, behind the Vo-Ag Building in the 1500 block of N. Sexton Street. Sale continues with the same hours May 5, and concludes from 9 a.m. to noon May 6. Open to the public.
4:30 to 7 p.m.: St. John’s Lutheran Church of Napoleon’s monthly “smorgasbord dinner.” Everyone is welcome. Carry-outs available. $14 per person.
5 to 7 p.m.: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
May 5
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Annual Spring Rummage Sale at St. Maurice Church in Napoleon. Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon. $2 bag day on Saturday!
May 6
9 to 11 a.m.: Greensburg Eagles Lodge breakfast. Open to the public.
7 a.m. to 3 p.m.: 35th annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines, 10412 N. Dearborn Road, Sunman. Open to the public. Info: 812-623-2136, 812-212-2601, backdale@gmail.com or www.newalsaceconservationclub.com.
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
May 7
1 to 3 p.m.: First Baptist Church will host a reception for former pastor, Rev. Lee Riggs. The event is open to the community and will be held in the church fellowship hall.
May 8
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
May 9
9 a.m. to noon: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
May 10
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
May 15
May 15 to 19 is “heavy trash” week in Greensburg. Check the city’s website (https://www.cityofgreensburg.com/ ) for details.
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
May 16
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
May 17
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
6:30 p.m.: You are invited to the first in-person Rush County Genealogical Society meeting since Covid at the Rushville Public Library in the downstairs meeting room. Patty Caudill and Julie Pyland from the Rushville DAR will be giving a presentation "Today's DAR." Zoom meeting information will be emailed to members. If non-members would like to be on the Zoom call, email a request to rcgsociety@gmail.com. You do not have to be a member to attend.
May 18
5 to 7 p.m.: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
May 19
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
May 23
9 a.m. to noon: Greensburg Community Healthcare Clinic, 1821 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a clinic. Open to Decatur County residents who are uninsured or underinsured. Info: 812-663-7707.
May 24
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
May 25
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
May 27
7:30 a.m.: Day-of registration for the Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk at Riverside Park. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Questions and early registration available by contacting RPD Chief Craig Tucker at the RPD.
June 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
June 3
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
June 5
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
June 6
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
June 9
Decatur County United Fund Strawberry Festival. More details as they are made known.
June 12
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
June 14
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
June 13
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
June 16
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
June 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
June 21
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 22
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
June 28
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 29
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 1
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
July 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
July 4
8 a.m.: Registration opens for the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club’s annual July 4 car show and swap meet in North Veterans Memorial Park. Awards presentation begins at 3 p.m. Open to the public.
July 6
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
July 10
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
July 11
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
July 12
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
July 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
July 18
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
July 19
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 21
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 26
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 27
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 1
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Aug. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Aug. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 8
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Aug. 9
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Aug. 14
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Aug. 15
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Aug. 16
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 18
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Aug. 23
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 24
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Aug. 30 to Sept. 4
Open 24 hours a day: The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall and the Cost of Freedom at the Rush County Fairgrounds, 1299 N. Sexton Street, Rushville. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 31
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Sept. 2
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Sept. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Sept. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Sept. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Sept. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Sept. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Sept. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 20
Decatur County United Fund Day of Caring. More details as they are made known.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 3
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Oct. 5
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 7
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Oct. 9
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Oct. 10
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Oct. 11
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Oct. 14
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westport Fall Festival at and around the Community Building on Main Street.
Oct. 16
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Oct. 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 20
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 25
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 26
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 3
Decatur County United Fund auction. More details as they are made known.
Nov. 4
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Nov. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 7
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Nov. 8
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Nov. 13
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Nov. 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 15
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 17
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Nov. 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 30
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Dec. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Dec. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Dec. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Dec. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners' meeting room in the Annex Building.
Dec. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 21
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
