Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Editor's note: There has been a change to the TV section that was previously inserted in Friday's papers in Rushville and Batesville, Saturday in the Daily News (Greensburg). It is now distributed by mail to all households in Rush County on Tuesdays and by combination mail and carrier on Mondays to Decatur and Franklin county homes. It also includes area-wide events and additional entertainment news.
Oct. 11
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
10 a.m. – Leap Into Science: Windy Weather – Grades 1-5 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Noon to 7 p.m. – Highpoint Orchard, 3321 N Old US Highway 421, Greensburg, is hosting its inaugural Fall Festival through Oct. 13. This family-friendly event includes pumpkin and apple picking, face painting, food, music, a bounce house and more.
4 p.m. to ? – Benefit hog roast fundraiser for New Point resident Ernie Wilson in the New Point Community Building. Wilson is in need of a double lung transplant. Hog roast with sides, music by DJ Kevin Green, auction, raffles and more. Commemorative shirts now on sale. Visit “Gina N Ernie Wilson” on Facebook for more information. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – The public is invited to an evening of mystery and dinner at the Napoleon Community Building. This is a fundraiser for the Central House, a non-profit organization ran by volunteers promoting the arts and local history. Cost is $15 per person. Reservations required. Call Pat Hicks at 812-852-4818 to reserve your seat or with questions.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Oct. 12
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Volunteers from Greensburg Eagles Lodge #927 will be “pan handling” at the intersection of Michigan and Ireland and at First and Broadway to raise money for Greensburg Elementary School.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – The Westport Fall Festival will take place in Westport Park. This free event will feature food trucks, assorted vendors, a bounce house, live music, a baby show, a parade and Halloween costume contest, and more. A biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
4 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles Lodge #927 is hosting a benefit for Gary Barrett, a Greensburg resident fighting cancer. $15 admission includes pulled pork meal and a chance to win one of several door prizes including a 50” television, gift baskets, oil changes, and more! Live auction and 50/50 also part of the plan. Benefit ride with kickstands up at noon (weather permitting).Back Roads Band playing from 8 p.m. to midnight. Questions: Call Robin Cain at 812-614-3911.
6 p.m. – The public is invited to an evening of mystery and dinner at the Napoleon Community Building. This is a fundraiser for the Central House, a non-profit organization ran by volunteers promoting the arts and local history. Cost is $15 per person. Reservations required. Call Pat Hicks at 812-852-4818 to reserve your seat or with questions.
Oct. 13
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – The public is invited to “Tailgate Faith” at Needler’s Fresh Market, 736 W. Main Street, Greensburg, featuring free hot dogs, soup, chili, and fellowship.
Oct. 14
All day - The Decatur County Courthouse will be closed in observance of Columbus Day.
Oct. 15
9 to 11 a.m. - The Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, is providing free adult flu shots. Must be a Decatur County resident. Questions: Call 812-663-8301.
5:30 p.m. – Registration for the Decatur County Extension Homemakers annual Achievement Night gets underway at First Baptist Church, Greensburg. Activities begin at 6 p.m. A meal will be served for $8, payable in advance. Make checks payable to Night Extension Homemakers Club and mail to Janet Bedel, 7875 E. CR 200 N. Greensburg. Deadline for meal reservations is Oct. 1. Attendees may choose to paint a ceramic item for $3 to $10. Open to the public.
6 p.m. – You ART to be Creating! – Adult Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 16
All day - Decatur County Auditor office personnel are attending a conference in Lawrenceburg. Sue Feaster will have the office open for limited services during regular courthouse hours. The office will be open Oct. 18 for full service.
Oct. 17
All day - Decatur County Auditor office personnel are attending a conference in Lawrenceburg. Sue Feaster will have the office open for limited services during regular courthouse hours. The office will be open Oct. 18 for full service.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 18
6 p.m. – Bats and Boo…ks – Family Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 20
8 a.m. to noon – Breakfast benefit at St. Catherine of Siena St. Maurice Hall for Fr. Dennis Moorman’s mission work with the Maryknoll Missions. Cost is a free-will offering. Carry-out available. For more information, call St. Catherine of Siena in St. Maurice at 812-663-4754.
Oct. 22
All Day (while supplies last) – Children’s Room, Make and Take Halloween Ghost at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
9 to 11 a.m. - The Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, is providing free adult flu shots. Must be a Decatur County resident. Questions: Call 812-663-8301.
6 p.m. – Halloween Cupcake Decorating – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Oct. 24
7:30 to 9:30 a.m. – South Decatur High School and Decatur County Memorial Hospital are hosting a Health Fair. Free flu vaccines (requires signed permission form), blood pressure checks, nutrition, massage and much more.
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Free Build with Legos – Children’s program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 to 7:30 p.m. – Aspen Place Health Campus, 2320 N. Montgomery Road, is hosting Trick-Or-Treat Night. This free community event includes a “haunted” courtyard and complimentary snacks and refreshments. Call 812-527-2222 or visit aspenplacehc.com for more information.
Oct. 26
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Stronger Than Cancer, a benefit to help Meghan Lamb knock out cancer, at the Enochsburg outdoor pavilion. The day includes a 5K fun run/walk, a “poker” ride with registration at noon, a chili supper, live music, an auction, and more. For more info, call Darrin at 812-765-2365 or Doug at 812-716-0951.
2 to 5 p.m. – Mischief at the Musem, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. Free Halloween event for kids. Stories, art activities, Transylvania Railroad exhibit, and more! Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 812-663-2764 with questions or for more information.
4 to 7 p.m. – Whistleberry Festival at the New Point Community Center sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Point. Features the 13th annual benefit for Riley Children’s Hospital bean or potato soup, hotdogs, cornbread, drink and dessert. All you care to eat for a free-will offering. Door prizes and “beango.” Open to the public.
6 to 8 p.m. - Halloween Fall Festival at St. Peters UCC, Osgood (corner of CR 700 N. and Finks Road). Free event open to all ages. Costume contest. Hotdogs, chips, cookies and drinks. Various games with prizes for all.
Oct. 27
7:30 a.m. to noon – The New Alsace Conservation Club is hosting a sausage and pancake breakfast at New Alsace American Legion Post 452. Cost is $10 for adults, $4 for children under 10, and children under 3 eat free.
Oct. 29
9 to 11 a.m. - The Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, is providing free adult flu shots. Must be a Decatur County resident. Questions: Call 812-663-8301.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 to 7 p.m. - The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and after hours/family fun event at Lohrum Electrical, 1964 E. Base Road, Greensburg. There will be fun family activities including food (pulled pork) and beverages, bounce house, corn hole, basketball and more. Businesses and families, including children, are invited.
6 p.m. – Human Trafficking 101 – Adult program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 2
9 to 11 a.m. – Decatur County Solid Waste Management District is sponsoring an e-scrap collection and paper shredding event for Decatur County residents at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Questions: 812-663-0960.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Delta Theta Tau, Zeta Lambda Chapter is hosting the 47th annual Gift & Hobby Show at Shelbyville Middle School, 1200 W. McKay Road, Shelbyville. Santa Claus will be present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 120 vendors are expected. Call 812-587-5050, 317-642-8591 or 317-364-6425 with questions.
5 to 7:30 p.m. – Milroy United Methodist Church annual turkey supper. Adults, $10; children 4 to 10, $5; 3 and under, free. Carry-outs available. Buy your ticket from any member or at the door. Open to the public.
Nov. 5
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
Nov. 7
7 p.m. - South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 8
4 to 7 p.m. – Open house celebrating the retirement of Dr. Paul Nahmias at Noles Family Dental, 813 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Open to the public. Come share stories, memories and laughs! Appetizers and drinks provided. Call 812-663-7515 with questions.
7 p.m. - South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 9
7 p.m. - South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 13
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
Dec. 3
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
Dec. 4
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
