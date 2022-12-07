We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
Dec. 8
1 p.m.: Decatur County Election Board meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 9
5 to 9 p.m.: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10. This free community event is open to all.
Dec. 10
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Christmas Craft Fair at the Rushville Elks. Various vendors and assorted activities. Open to the public.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
1 to 4 p.m.: Historical Society of Decatur County Christmas Open House at 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. Free family event with food, music and decorations.
Dec. 13
7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westsridge Parkway, Greensburg.
Dec. 14
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission in Council Chambers, Memorial Building, 132 S. Main St.
7 p.m.: Lois Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Ave., Greensburg. Christmas meal begins at 6 p.m. Masons, their families and all Eastern Star members are invited. Note change of date.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 17
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 21
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Jan. 17
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
March 21
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
May 16
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
July 18
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 19
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 14
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
