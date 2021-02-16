Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.
Feb. 16
The Decatur County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the winter weather. The council meeting has been moved from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23.
Court services will also be closed on Tuesday due to winter weather.
12:30 p.m. – There will be a community blood drive in Napoleon from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at St. Maurice Catholic Church Hall. Donors must be in good health, at least 17 years old, over 110 pounds, bring a picture ID and wear a facemask. Appointments are strongly encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Arlene at (812) 852-4394 or visit the donation website: www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 17
4 p.m. – The St. Louis Catholic Church Fish Fry (drive through), sponsored in collaboration with Knights of Columbus, will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Batesville K of C. The menu is fried fish, cole slaw, baked potato and green beans. The cost is $10. Also available cheese pizza, green beans and applesauce for $5.
Feb. 18
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 22
1 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Decatur County Extension Office in the large meeting room. This is near the fairgrounds and the bowling alley.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 24
Noble Nighters Home Ec. Club will host meeting at the New Salem Church on Feb. 24.
March 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 8
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
