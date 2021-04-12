We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Recurring
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays – Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, open to Rush County resident only.
April 13
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
April 14
6 p.m. – Decatur County Community Schools Board of Education meeting at 2020 N. Montgomery Road.
April 17
8 to 10 a.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in East Enterprise. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in Rising Sun. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
April 18
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. Nicholas Church, 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman) chicken/mock turtle soup dinner. Raffle tickets (license #002580) $20 each with 3 chances to win($2,000, $500, $250).
April 19
Milroy Community Food Pantry drive-through will be open Monday, April 19, 2021, from 5-7 p.m;
Open to anyone in need of food.
5 to 7 p.m. – Milroy drive-thru food pantry at Milroy Elementary School. Open to all in need.
April 23
5 to 7 p.m. – The South Decatur High School girls basketball team is hosting a drive-thru pork chop dinner fundraiser at SDHS. Cost is $10. Tickets can be reserved by calling the school at 812-591-3330. Proceeds will help offset the loss of attendance at basketball games this past season as well as help next year’s team with necessary equipment upgrades.
April 26
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
6 p.m. – The Carthage Town Board is holding a work session. The public may attend at the following Google Meet link: meet.google.com/www-wgsm-bby
April 29
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle, Daughters of Isabella will hold their regular monthly meeting at the Greensburg K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. Cindy McCamment and Susan Lecher are committee chairladies for the evening.
May 1
10 a.m. to noon – Milroy food pantry at Milroy Elementary School. Open to all in need.
May 2
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Osgood Lions Club drive-thru smoked pork chop dinner at the Ripley County Fairgrounds. $10 per meal. Proceeds benefit renovation of the Osgood Lions mini-park.
May 6
7 to 8 a.m. – A National Day of Prayer program will be held at Izzy’s at Hillcrest, 850 N. Walnut St., Batesville. Tickets for the general public are $8 at the door. Questions may be directed to the mayor’s office at 812-933-6100 or awade@batesvilleindiana.us by April 26.
May 8
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – 33rd annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby at Lake In The Pines. No fishing license required. Over $1,500 I prizes. Info: 1-812-623-2136 or www.newalsaceconservationclub.com.
5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – 7th annual Remembering Rhoades benefit at Rushville Elks. Chicken dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Live auction starts at 7:30 p.m. Music by The Billy Brown Band from 9 to 11 p.m. Open to the public. This year’s event will benefit Bill Edrington and patients being treated at Rush Memorial Hospital’s Sheehan Cancer Center. To donate items for the auction or to make a monetary contribution towards this year’s cause call Cathy Rhoades at 765-570-3656 or Jon Lykins at 765-561-5261.
May 15
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – A replica of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display at the Rushville Elks Club for public viewing.
May 17
5 to 7 p.m. – Milroy food pantry open to all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
May 24
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
June 5
10 a.m. to noon – Milroy food pantry at Milroy Elementary School. Open to all in need.
June 21
5 to 7 p.m. – Milroy food pantry open to all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
June 19
8:30 a.m. – Milroy Economic Development Corp. annual golf outing at Antler Pointe Golf Course, Rushville. Teams needed. Info: Bob Jackman at 317-694-8871, Michelle Herbert at 317-691-1088, Laura Jessup at 765-561-2069 or John Herbert at 765-561-6749.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Slippery When Wet, a Bon Jovi tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
July 17
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring All My Rowdy Friends, a Hank Williams Jr. tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Federal commodities are distributed to Rush County residents only at the Rushville food pantry, 109 E. Third Street.
July 31
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring The Red Clay Strays, a nationally known country act from Alabama. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 14
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 23
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
