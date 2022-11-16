We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
CHEER FUND
Cheer Fund applications are now available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 17
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Batesville Holiday Chamber After Hours event at the Batesville Historical Society.
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Crocktober” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 18
1:30 p.m.: Decatur County Election Board meeting in Room 106 of the courthouse to consider two provisional ballots. The board will then meet at approximately 2 p.m. to consider a disclaimer complaint, campaign finance reports and a general election report.
7 p.m.: Rushville Elks benefit auction to help fund their annual Clothe-A-Child program. All-you-care-to-eat buffet available for $25. Evening includes a jazz ensemble. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Union County Extension Homemakers Holiday Bazaar at Union County High School featuring more than 100 vendors, door prizes, food, and much more. Free admission. Bring a canned good for donation to the Union County food pantry.
Nov. 20
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: St. John Lutheran Church in Napoleon is hosting its annual turkey dinner. Carry-out available. $15 per meal. Call 765-749-2201 or 812-852-4416 for information on family or group seating in the dining room.
Noon: Baked Goods Auction at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2022 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Donations go to Community Toy Give-Away.
6 p.m.: The Triumphant Quartet is holding a concert at First Baptist Church in Greensburg (doors open at 5). A free-will offering will be taken during concert. Community is invited.
Nov. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
7 p.m.: Southern Decatur County Thanksgiving Praise Gathering at Venue on 3, 107 Underwood Dr., Westport. Music, Scripture readings, prayer, and praise to God for the bountiful blessings.
7 p.m.: Rush County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will at the Rushville K of C, 227 E. 3rd Street. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
5 p.m.: Batesville Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees meeting at the library, 131 N. Walnut Street, Batesville.
Nov. 24
The Gobble Wobble 5K fundraiser is taking place at St. Joseph American Legion Post 464, 28866 Post 464 Road, St. Leon. Proceeds help support the Dearborn, Sunman and East Central High School food pantries. Info: http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com.
7:15 a.m.: Join the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Thanksgiving morning for their annual Turkey Trot 5k Walk/Run or 10k Run. Trot to a new route this year! Start and finish at Liberty Park and utilize Batesville’s new walking trail. Same-day registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Race begins at 8 a.m. Register by November 7 to get a free T-shirt. Fee: $25. Kids 9 and under run free. Register at www.siymca.org or visit the Y Welcome Center at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville. Info: 812-934-6006.
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Westport Kiwanis Senior Christmas Dinner. If going, please RSVP to Mike Fox at 812-614-1712.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 2
5 to 8 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital is hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the front lawn (Lincoln Street side) followed by Holiday Lane, a celebration along the south drive of the hospital. Local organizations will host tents decorated with a winter wonderland theme. DCMH will provide a stocking to every child that visits Holiday Lane and all participating organizations will have an item to place in each child’s stocking. In addition, there will be cookies, hot chocolate, and a few special guests from the North Pole!
Dec. 3
Oldenburg invites area residents to Holiday Under the Spires, a day-long celebration featuring holiday shopping, arts and crafts, choirs, horse-drawn trolley rides, and a range of dining options including Breakfast With Santa.
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 4
7 a.m. to noon: St. Mary’s of the Rock annual whole hog sausage and pancake breakfast and raffle. Free-will donation. Proceeds to benefit the St. Mary’s of the Rock Preservation Society.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
