Feb. 8
3 p.m. – A mobile food pantry is scheduled 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, for all Decatur County residents. The Mobile Food Pantry will be held at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Rd. in Greensburg.
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
Feb. 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Feb. 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
Feb. 11
The monthly meeting of the Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S., is cancelled for Feb. 11 due to illnesses. The next meeting will be Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Feb. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Feb. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
12:30 p.m. – There will be a community blood drive in Napoleon from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at St. Maurice Catholic Church Hall. Donors must be in good health, at least 17 years old, over 110 pounds, bring a picture ID and wear a facemask. Appointments are strongly encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Arlene at (812) 852-4394 or visit the donation website: www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.
6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 18
6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 22
1 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Decatur County Extension Office in the large meeting room. This is near the fairgrounds and the bowling alley.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meeting at City Hall.
March 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 8
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
March 9
6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 10
6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.
March 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
March 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 12
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.
Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
