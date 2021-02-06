Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.

Feb. 8

3 p.m. – A mobile food pantry is scheduled 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, for all Decatur County residents. The Mobile Food Pantry will be held at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Rd. in Greensburg.

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

Feb. 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Feb. 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Feb. 11

The monthly meeting of the Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S., is cancelled for Feb. 11 due to illnesses. The next meeting will be Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Feb. 15

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Feb. 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

12:30 p.m. – There will be a community blood drive in Napoleon from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at St. Maurice Catholic Church Hall. Donors must be in good health, at least 17 years old, over 110 pounds, bring a picture ID and wear a facemask. Appointments are strongly encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Arlene at (812) 852-4394 or visit the donation website: www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Feb. 18

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meeting at City Hall.

Feb. 22

1 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Decatur County Extension Office in the large meeting room. This is near the fairgrounds and the bowling alley.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meeting at City Hall.

March 1

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

March 8

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

March 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

March 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

March 15

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

March 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

April 5

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

April 12

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.

Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you