We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Oct. 30
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Decatur County Memorial Hospital free flu vaccines for people 6 months of age and older during the Westport Health & Business Expo at Venue on 3. More info: 812-222-0422 or 812-663-1310.
4 to 6 p.m. - First Christian and First Baptist Church are co-hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat in the Greensburg Elementary parking lot. Participants will enter off of Big Blue Avenue, remain in their vehicle, and handed a pre-bagged bag of candy for each child in the vehicle. There will also be a movie “23 Blast” to be shown at dusk in the parking lot. People will be asked to remain in their vehicles and will be able to tune to a specific radio digits to hear the movie’s sound.
5 to 8 p.m. - Trunk or Treat at Mount Moriah Baptist Church. In addition to candy, gloves and hats for children will also be given away.
6 p.m. – St. Paul’s annual Halloween parade and party sponsored by St. Paul Kiwanis at the St. Paul gym. Costume contest in five categories. After the parade and party everyone is invited to stop by the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department for more treats!
Oct. 31
5 to 7 p.m. – Trunk or Treat event at Rushville Consolidated High School.
5 to 7 p.m. – Trunk or Treat in the Lifeline Wesleyan Church parking lot, 2002 Moscow Road. There will also be a hot chocolate station.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
3 to 5 p.m. – Gleaner’s Mobile Food Pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Bring boxes, bags, etc. This is for anyone in need.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Greensburg author and pastor Dr. Michael Layne is holding a book signing at The Branch coffee house in downtown Greensburg. Layne’s newest book, “Born To Win, Bound To Excel: 9 Keys To Unlocking Your Dream Factor” has just been published.
6 to 8 p.m. – The City of Greensburg is hosting a public safety community cookout at the Greensburg Bureau of Motor Vehicles (“license branch) office, 1025 E. Freeland Road.
Nov. 5
6 p.m. – Doors open at the Greensburg K of C Hall on W. Main Street for the annual Decatur County United Fund dinner and auction. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Grease character or ‘50s attire. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. with the auction starting at 7:45 p.m. $60 per person with limited seating. Go to www.dcuf.com to see list of auction items. A URL for pre-event bidding will be announced soon. Online bidding starts Nov. 1. Questions: 812-663-3342.
Nov. 6
10 a.m. - First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan is holding their monthly "Hands of Hope" food pantry giveaway on the campus at LifeLIne Wesleyan, 2002 Moscow Road.
Nov. 11
11:30 a.m. - The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet at First Baptist Church. All retired teachers are invited.
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. monthly meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensbureg. It is a formal meeting. Refreshments at 6:15 p.m. All members are asked to attend.
Nov. 13
10 a.m. - Rush County Genealogical Society meeting featuring Denise Anderson-Decina on “Understanding Your DNA Matches.” More info: 317-797-3338.
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Batesville United Methodist Church's 57th annual Turkey Dinner, 106 South Park Avenue, Batesville. Cost: $12 for turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie. DRIVE-THRU ONLY. Everyone is invited to enjoy this annual holiday meal.
5 to 7 p.m. - St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is serving a drive-thru complete turkey dinner for $12 per meal. Proceeds benefit the Parish Capital Projects Fund.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 21
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. - The Sunman Area Life Square annual pancake and sausage breakfast. A free-will offering will gladly be accepted.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon drive-thru turkey dinner at the Napoleon Fire House on Millhousen Road. $12.50 per dinner. Info: 812-852-4416.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
