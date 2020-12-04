Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 8
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
7 p.m. - Decatur County Health Department virtual board meeting scheduled.
Dec. 10
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147, O.E.S., will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
Dec. 14
6 p.m. – The Carthage Town Council is meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street, Carthage. Available virtually at meet.google.com/swc-cxnb-mdj
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
