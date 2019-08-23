Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Today
8 a.m. — Registration and packet pick-up for the annual On Eagles Wings 5K.
4 to 7 p.m. — F.O.P. Lodge 104 fundraiser in the Decatur County Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion. Free-will donation dinner and silent auction.
5 to 11 p.m. — Laurel Highlands High School Class of ‘79 reunion at the historic Summit Inn. Classmates from the years 1977, 1978, 1980, and 1981 are also invited to attend. Morning golf outing at Summit golf course. For ticket information, send email address to lhclassof1979@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/events/ 790402174648787/?ti=cl). Call Scot Franklin (615-239-9527) or Beverly Georgiana (724-777-5436) for more information.
5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. — Adult Night at the St. Mary’s Festival including pork chop meal, games, a beer garden and live entertainment by “Nuttin’ Fancy” from 7 to 11 p.m.
Aug. 25
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Family Day at the St. Mary’s festival including bake sale, kids games, inflatables, putt-putt golf, adult casing games, bingo concessions and the Keith Swinney Band from noon to 4 p.m.
Aug. 26
9 a.m. — Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. — Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Aug. 27
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. — Regular board meeting of the Greensburg Public Library /Decatur County Contractual Public Library in the Library Meeting Room.
5:30 p.m. — Teen advisory board meeting at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. — Succulents and Flower Pot Planting for grades 4 through 12 at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
Aug. 28
9 a.m. — Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center and WTRE Potato Salad Contest.
Noon — Bingo with Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Slow paced euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. — Crochet at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 to 7:30 p.m. — U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) is hosting an informational session at Columbus North High School, 1400 25th Street, for current high school students interested in attending one of the U.S. Military Service Academies.
Aug. 29
9 a.m. — Solo and exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. — Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Aug. 30
9 a.m. — Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6:30 p.m. — Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 2
Library and Adult Center closed for Labor Day.
Sept. 3
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
3 and 7 p.m. — Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 4
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11 a.m. — Meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville. For more information, call 765-629-2720.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Hickory Creek at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:45 – Thrive Alliance Seminar, no council meeting, no acoustic jam at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 5
9 a.m. – Solo and Exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4:30 to 7 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church of Napoleon’s “Smorgasbord dinner.” Everyone is welcome. Carry-outs are available. Per person charge.
Sept. 6
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 9
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept 10
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Bridge and euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Pitch-in dinner with Melvin Schutte and Safe in the Harbor Gospel music at the Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. — Knit Night at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 11
9 a.m. – Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon – “Senior Scams” with Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Sept. 12
1 p.m. — Coffee, Books and More adult discussion at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 17
6 p.m. — Cook the Book Club at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 19
6 p.m. — Make a Bird Feeder family program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 24
4 p.m. — Library board of trustee’s meeting at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. — Make your own Scrapbook or Smash Book, grades 4 through 12, at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept. 26
1 and 6 p.m. — Pinterest Project of the Month at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Sept 28
2 p.m. — Activities and fellowship before the second annual chicken fry fundraiser for Foundations for Recovery at 5 p.m., Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Raffle and speakers following. Suggested donation of $10 for meal.
