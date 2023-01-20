We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.

Ongoing

The Historical Society of Decatur County is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. It will also be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 14 and 28. The last day of the “Faces of the Civil War” exhibit wis 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4. To make an appointment to visit the museum at another time, contact Carrie Shumaker at 812-663-2764 or dechissoc@etczone.com.

Jan. 21

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: A Fishing Expo will be held in the Family Life Center at Westport Christian Church, 404 W. Mulberry Street. Booth space is available. For more info, call 812-591-3807. Everyone is welcome.

Jan. 23

5 p.m.: Rush Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in the PAR Center, 1400 N. Main Street, Rushville.

6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council, work session, 6 W. First Street, Carthage.

6:30 p.m.: Rush County Schools Board of Trustees work session at 330 W. Eighth Street, Rushville, to discuss potential facility improvements.

Jan. 24

9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in executive (closed) session in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Jan. 25

6 p.m.: Decatur County Fair Committee meeting in the small EMA meeting room, 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Jan. 26

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner (doors open at 5:45 p.m.) at The Hall-Knights of Columbus, 624 Delaware Road, Batesville. Tickets $40 each or a table of 8 for $310. RSVP at 812-934-3101 by Jan. 19.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Jan. 28

10 to 11:30 a.m.: Free Chinese New Year celebration at Batesville Primary School. Open to the public.

7 p.m.: Changing Footprints trivia fundraiser at the 201 Building in Rushville. $25 per person. Open to individuals and/or teams. Call 765-969-6757 to register or for more info.

Jan. 30

9:15 a.m.: Rush County annual Board of Finance meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.

Feb. 1

6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting has been cancelled.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting has been cancelled.

Feb. 2

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Feb. 4

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

Feb. 6

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

Feb. 7

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Feb. 8

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

Feb. 9

7 p.m.: Lois Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Ave., Greensburg. There will be light refreshments at 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 13

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Feb. 14

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.

Feb. 15

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Feb. 17

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Feb. 18

6 p.m.: Rushville Elks Scholarship Fund fundraiser. Includes program by RCHS graduate Dennis Goins, dinner and an auction. Open to the public.

Feb. 20

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

Feb. 21

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

Feb. 22

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Feb. 23

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

March 2

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

March 4

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

March 6

6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

March 7

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

March 8

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

March 9

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

March 13

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

March 14

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

March 15

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

March 17

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

March 20

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

March 21

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

March 22

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

March 23

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

March 30

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

April 1

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

April 3

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

April 4

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

April 6

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

April 6

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

April 10

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

April 11

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

April 12

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

April 17

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

April 19

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

April 21

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

April 26

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

April 27

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

May 1

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

May 2

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

May 4

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

May 6

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

May 8

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

May 9

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

May 10

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

May 15

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

May 16

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

May 17

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

May 19

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

May 24

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

May 25

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

June 1

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

June 3

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

June 5

6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

June 6

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

June 12

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

June 14

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

June 13

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

June 16

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

June 19

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

June 20

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

June 21

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

June 22

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

June 28

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

June 29

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

July 1

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

July 3

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

July 6

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

July 10

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

July 11

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

July 12

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

July 17

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

July 18

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

July 19

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

July 21

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

July 26

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

July 27

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

Aug. 1

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Aug. 3

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Aug. 5

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

Aug. 7

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

Aug. 8

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

Aug. 9

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

Aug. 14

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Aug. 15

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

Aug. 16

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Aug. 18

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Aug. 21

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

Aug. 23

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Aug. 24

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Aug. 31

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 2

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

Sept. 5

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Sept. 7

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 11

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Sept. 12

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

Sept. 13

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

Sept. 15

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 18

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

Sept. 19

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

Sept. 20

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 27

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 28

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Oct. 2

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

Oct. 3

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Oct. 5

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 7

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

Oct. 9

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Oct. 10

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

Oct. 11

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

Oct. 14

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westport Fall Festival at and around the Community Building on Main Street.

Oct. 16

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

Oct. 17

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

Oct. 18

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 20

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 25

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 26

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Nov. 2

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 4

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

Nov. 6

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

Nov. 7

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Nov. 8

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

Nov. 13

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Nov. 14

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

Nov. 15

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 16

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Nov. 17

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 20

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

Nov. 21

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

Nov. 22

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 30

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 2

10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

Dec. 5

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Dec. 7

6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 11

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Dec. 12

5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.

Dec. 13

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.

Dec. 15

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 18

8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.

5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.

6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.

Dec. 19

5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.

Dec. 20

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 21

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Dec. 27

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 28

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you