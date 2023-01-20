We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
Ongoing
The Historical Society of Decatur County is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. It will also be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 14 and 28. The last day of the “Faces of the Civil War” exhibit wis 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4. To make an appointment to visit the museum at another time, contact Carrie Shumaker at 812-663-2764 or dechissoc@etczone.com.
Jan. 21
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: A Fishing Expo will be held in the Family Life Center at Westport Christian Church, 404 W. Mulberry Street. Booth space is available. For more info, call 812-591-3807. Everyone is welcome.
Jan. 23
5 p.m.: Rush Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in the PAR Center, 1400 N. Main Street, Rushville.
6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council, work session, 6 W. First Street, Carthage.
6:30 p.m.: Rush County Schools Board of Trustees work session at 330 W. Eighth Street, Rushville, to discuss potential facility improvements.
Jan. 24
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in executive (closed) session in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Jan. 25
6 p.m.: Decatur County Fair Committee meeting in the small EMA meeting room, 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Jan. 26
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner (doors open at 5:45 p.m.) at The Hall-Knights of Columbus, 624 Delaware Road, Batesville. Tickets $40 each or a table of 8 for $310. RSVP at 812-934-3101 by Jan. 19.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Jan. 28
10 to 11:30 a.m.: Free Chinese New Year celebration at Batesville Primary School. Open to the public.
7 p.m.: Changing Footprints trivia fundraiser at the 201 Building in Rushville. $25 per person. Open to individuals and/or teams. Call 765-969-6757 to register or for more info.
Jan. 30
9:15 a.m.: Rush County annual Board of Finance meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Feb. 1
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting has been cancelled.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting has been cancelled.
Feb. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Feb. 4
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Feb. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Feb. 7
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Feb. 8
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Feb. 9
7 p.m.: Lois Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Ave., Greensburg. There will be light refreshments at 6:15 p.m.
Feb. 13
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Feb. 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
Feb. 15
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Feb. 17
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Feb. 18
6 p.m.: Rushville Elks Scholarship Fund fundraiser. Includes program by RCHS graduate Dennis Goins, dinner and an auction. Open to the public.
Feb. 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Feb. 21
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Feb. 22
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Feb. 23
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
March 2
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
March 4
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
March 6
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
March 7
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
March 8
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
March 9
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
March 13
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
March 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
March 15
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
March 17
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
March 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
March 21
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
March 22
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
March 23
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
March 30
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
April 1
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
April 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
April 4
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
April 6
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
April 6
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
April 10
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
April 11
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
April 12
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
April 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
April 19
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
April 21
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
April 26
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
April 27
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
May 1
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
May 2
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
May 4
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
May 6
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
May 8
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
May 9
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
May 10
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
May 15
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
May 16
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
May 17
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
May 19
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
May 24
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
May 25
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
June 1
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
June 3
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
June 5
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
June 6
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
June 12
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
June 14
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
June 13
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
June 16
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
June 20
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
June 21
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 22
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
June 28
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
June 29
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 1
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
July 3
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
July 6
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
July 10
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
July 11
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
July 12
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
July 17
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
July 18
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
July 19
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 21
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 26
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
July 27
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 1
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Aug. 3
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 5
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Aug. 7
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Aug. 8
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Aug. 9
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Aug. 14
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Aug. 15
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Aug. 16
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 18
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 21
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Aug. 23
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Aug. 24
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Aug. 31
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Sept. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Sept. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Sept. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Sept. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Sept. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Sept. 19
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 20
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Oct. 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 3
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Oct. 5
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 7
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Oct. 9
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Oct. 10
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Oct. 11
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Oct. 14
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westport Fall Festival at and around the Community Building on Main Street.
Oct. 16
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Oct. 17
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 20
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 25
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 26
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 4
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
Nov. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 7
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Nov. 8
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Nov. 13
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Nov. 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 15
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 17
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Nov. 21
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 30
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Dec. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Dec. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Dec. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Dec. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Dec. 19
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 21
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
