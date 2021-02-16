Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.

Feb. 18

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meeting at City Hall.

Feb. 22

1 p.m. – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Decatur County Extension Office in the large meeting room. This is near the fairgrounds and the bowling alley.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meeting at City Hall.

Feb. 24

Noble Nighters Home Ec. Club will host meeting at the New Salem Church on Feb. 24.

March 1

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

March 8

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

March 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

March 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

March 15

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

March 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

April 5

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

April 12

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street.

