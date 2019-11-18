Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Nov. 19
9 a.m. – The Decatur County Council will meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
Noon - Senior Outreach with Greensburg Public Library (Connie Webster) at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Treats for Turkey Day family program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
5 to 7 p.m. - St. Mary's Circle Daughters of Isabella is serving the Tasty Tuesday dinner in the St. Mary's School cafeteria. Come and enjoy our signature barbeque beef sandwiches! Free-will offerings support many charitable works.
Nov. 20
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30am Lunch
Noon - Bingo w/Aspen Place at the local Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. - Guest Speaker Series with Our Hospice (Deborah Potter) “Myths & Misconceptions” at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. - Join the global conversation about the climate crisis, what it means to you and your children, and find out some possible solutions. Come to an hour's conversation starter at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center located at the convent, 22143 Main Street (the ramped entrance nearest the post office). The Oldenburg Renewable Energy Commission is sponsoring this event as its first educational offering following its greenhouse gas emissions inventory for the town. The speaker is Jeremy Carrie from Cincinnati, Ohio, who volunteered to share what he learned from Al Gore's Climate Leadership Team Training.
Nov. 21
9 a.m. – Solo and exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Scoop & the Boys at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
3:30 p.m. - Monthly meeting of the Lake Santee Regional Waste and Water District will be held in the Lake Santee community room.
5 to 7 p.m. - Kids' Closet of Decatur County is hosting a clothing give away at Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. Available for children grades K-6. Children must be accompanied by an adult.Children must be present to receive clothing. If you are a first-time shopper, bring proof of Decatur County residency. Winter clothing, hats and gloves will be available to shoppers.
6 p.m. - Marvel vs. DC party – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Governing Board of Decatur County Memorial Hospital will meet in Conference Room D at DCMH. Open to all interested parties.
Nov. 22
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
2 to 4 p.m. – A staff member from U.S. Senator Mike Braun’s office will be available in Council Chambers at Greensburg City Hall to talk with area residents.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 23
9 to 11 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. This Meals on Wheels benefit will feature an early breakfast, fun activities, crafts, a silent auction, and more! Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Sponsored by Morning Breeze Retirement Community & Healthcare Center of Greensburg.
7:15 p.m. - St. Mary's Circle Daughters of Isabella will hold their meeting at Greensburg's K of C Hall. Please notice this a week earlier than usual! Rosary will start at 7:15 p.m. as usual, and the business meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 25
9 a.m. - Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Euchre at the local Adult Center.
7 p.m. - Please join us as churches in the Westport area come together for praise and worship. Westport Christian Church will host the evening as we gather together during this time of the Thanksgiving season. Westport Christian Church is located at 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport. For more information, call the church office at 812-591-3807.
Nov. 26
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 27
8 a.m. to noon – The Greensburg County Club is hosting a drive-thru food drive in support of this year’s Daily News Cheer Fund. All non-perishable food items are welcomed.
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo with Crownpointe at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Family Movie: The Lion King at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 28
All day - Greensburg–Decatur County Public Library closed.
Nov. 29
All day - Greensburg–Decatur County Public Library.closed.
Dec. 3
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Make a Christmas Countdown Calendar – Grades 4-12 - at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 4
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 will meet at the Rushville Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street. For more information, call 765-629-2720.
Dec. 5
5 to 6:30 p.m. - “Cookies with Santa” at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA. Bring your camera to take your child’s picture on Santa’s lap, then enjoy creating a Christmas craft. Free and open to the community. Please RSVP to the Y Welcome Center at 812-934-6006. Address: 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
6 p.m. – Have a TREEmendous Time at the Library – Adult Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 6
1 p.m. - Greensburg - Decatur County Public Library is opening late.
7 p.m. – Tree County Players present, “The Christmas Cabin,” a festive holiday show featuring familiar songs and stories of the season at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Adults, $15; member, $12; children, $5. Tickets available at treecountyplayers.com or reserve by calling 812-222-4766. Also available at the door prior to the performance.
Dec. 7
10 a.m. – Santa Day at the Greensburg - Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Tree County Players present, “The Christmas Cabin,” a festive holiday show featuring familiar songs and stories of the season at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Adults, $15; member, $12; children, $5. Tickets available at treecountyplayers.com or reserve by calling 812-222-4766. Also available at the door prior to the performance.
Dec. 8
2 p.m. – Tree County Players present, “The Christmas Cabin,” a festive holiday show featuring familiar songs and stories of the season at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Adults, $15; member, $12; children, $5. Tickets available at treecountyplayers.com or reserve by calling 812-222-4766. Also available at the door prior to the performance.
Dec. 10
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg - Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 11
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 - at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 12
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Christmas Cookie Bake at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 17
All Day – Make and Take Tuesday: Christmas Craft in the Children’s Room at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public .Library.
Dec. 20
10 a.m. – Family Movie: Dora and the Lost City of Gold at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 24
Decatur County Public Library closed.
Dec. 25
Decatur County Public Library closed.
Dec. 30
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 31
Decatur County Public Library closed.
Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
