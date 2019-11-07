Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
TODAY
All day – No “Second Friday” reception at Art on the Square Gallery on the Greensburg Square. Event has been moved to Nov. 15.
All day – Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library closed for staff training.
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
2 to 4 p.m. – A staff member from U.S. Senator Mike Braun’s office will be available in the second floor conference room of the Ripley County Courthouse Annex to talk with area residents.
4 to 7 p.m. – Open house celebrating the retirement of Dr. Paul Nahmias at Noles Family Dental, 813 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Open to the public. Come share stories, memories and laughs! Appetizers and drinks provided. Call 812-663-7515 with questions.
6 to 8 p.m. – Highpoint Events is hosting a free Bridal Show. Brides register for door prices which will be handed out during the show, which starts at 7:15 p.m. From 6 to 7:15 p.m. is a chance to meet the vendors including local photographers, seamstress, flower shops, bakeries that provide wedding cakes and cookies, decorators, and more.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
7 to 8:30 p.m. – SDES Family Space Night on the SDES parking lot and in the gym. Visit the Starlab (a portable planetarium) and view the night sky using a high-powered telescope. There will also be videos about space exploration on an outdoor screen. Light refreshments provided.
Nov. 9
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – St. Mary’s Holiday Shopping Expo, 1331 E. Hunter Robbins Way,Greensburg.Free admission. Nearly 60 booths to shop for yourself or some great holiday gifts. Everything from antiques, home and holiday decor, crafts, jewelry, baked goods and clothing to direct sales. For more info, call 812-663-2804 or email holidayexpo@stmarysgreensburg.com.
7 p.m. – South Decatur High School Drama Department presents “Radium Girls” in the SDHS cafetorium. Tickets: $7, adults; $5, students; and 5 and under, free.
Nov. 10
11 a.m. – Second annual Memorial Shoot in Loving Memory of Joe Stirn at the Tri-County Conservation Club. All proceeds to benefit the Margaret Mary Outpatient & Cancer Center.
Nov. 11
All day – Local Adult Center is closed in observance of Veterans Day.
11 a.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony to honor all who have served. The event will take place at the flagpole near the front entrance to the hospital. A free lunch for all veterans will follow. RSVP for lunch by calling 812-663-1262.
Nov. 12
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Family movie: Toy Story 4 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 13
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
10 a.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
Noon – Guest Speaker Series with Officer Casey Jones (GPD) on local scams affecting seniors at the local Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. – Don Ball and the 2020 Census at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
3 to 5 p.m. – Legal Aid is hosting a free legal clinic for Decatur County community members at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 14
9 a.m. – Solo and exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet at First Baptist Church. Note the change of location for this meeting. All retired teachers are invited to attend.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre tournament at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult book discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 15
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
4 to 7 p.m . – “Second Friday” reception for Judy Glore works, includes drawing for a special painting by Glore.
6:15 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147 of O.E.S. will meet for refreshments at 6:15 p.m. and the O.E.S. meeting at 7 p.m. This is the District Deputy visit. Officers are asked to dress in formal wear. All OES members are asked to attend the meeting.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Milroy Fall Craft & Gift Fair at Milroy United Methodist Church. Open to the public.
10 a.m. – Science Story Time – Ages 3-6 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 to 7 p.m. – Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department Chili Cook-Off at the Adams Township Fire Station, 4362 W. CR 310 N. For a free-will donation, visitors can help judge which is the best chili as prepared by area firefighters. Also available, the department’s famous ham and bean supper. Proceeds will help purchase new equipment for the department.
4 to 7:30 p.m. – St. Maurice Church fall smorgasbord in the Parish Center on Ind. 229 in Napoleon. Menu selections include turkey and dressing, roast beef, meatloaf, sauerkraut, a wide variety of vegetables, salads, and homemade desserts. Cost is $12 for adults; $5 for children 6-12 years; free for 1-5 years old. Everyone is welcome!
Nov. 18
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 19
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
Noon – Senior Outreach with Greensburg Public Library (Connie Webster) at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Treats for Turkey Day family program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
5 to 7 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella is serving the Tasty Tuesday dinner in the St. Mary’s School cafeteria. Come and enjoy our signature barbeque beef sandwiches! Free-will offerings support many charitable works.
Nov. 20
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30am Lunch
Noon – Bingo w/Aspen Place at the local Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. – Guest Speaker Series with Our Hospice (Deborah Potter) “Myths & Misconceptions” at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 21
9 a.m. – Solo and exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Scoop & the Boys at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Marvel vs. DC party – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 22
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
2 to 4 p.m. – A staff member from U.S. Senator Mike Braun’s office will be available in Council Chambers at Greensburg City Hall to talk with area residents.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 23
7:15 p.m. – St. Mary’s Circle Daughters of Isabella will hold their meeting at Greensburg’s K of C Hall. Please notice this a week earlier than usual! Rosary will start at 7:15 p.m. as usual, and the business meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 25
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 26
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 27
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
Noon – Bingo with Crownpointe at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Family Movie: The Lion King at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 28
All day – Greensburg–Decatur County Public Library closed.
Nov. 29
All day – Greensburg–Decatur County Public Library.closed.
Dec. 3
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
Dec. 4
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
Dec. 5
5 to 6:30 p.m. – “Cookies with Santa” at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA. Bring your camera to take your child’s picture on Santa’s lap, then enjoy creating a Christmas craft. Free and open to the community. Please RSVP to the Y Welcome Center at 812-934-6006. Address: 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
